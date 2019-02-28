Amul salutes IAF pilots for air strikes in Balakot in latest cartoon

Less than a fortnight after the single bloodiest attack in the last three decades of militancy in Kashmir’s Pulwama, India on Tuesday conducted air strikes deep inside Pakistan. The operation, described as a non-military, pre-emptive strike was targetted Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest terror training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot.

Many in India welcomed the airstrike and now dairy brand Amul has also saluted the Indian Air Force in their latest cartoon.

The cartoon features the iconic Amul girl saluting two pilots in flying gear, walking up from a fighter jet in the background. The caption of the cartoon said, “Air Farz”.

#Amul Topical: Congrats to our IAF pilots for their skill and bravery! pic.twitter.com/LNJ44XwWzy — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 28, 2019

The poignant cartoon struck a chord with Indians and many lauded the efforts of India’s defence forces against terrorism.

A day after the airstrike, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft violated Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday and attempted air strikes but caused little damage on the ground as the bombs fell in uninhabited areas near military installations. The intrusion was thwarted by the IAF which lost a MiG-21 Bison — its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, ejected across the Line of Control and is presently in Pakistan Army custody.

Wing Commander Abhinandan’s aircraft had crossed to the Pakistani side of LoC as he engaged the Pakistani F-16s. His aircraft was hit by Pakistan Army’s ground air defence weapons and he had to eject. He was captured by local residents who later handed him over to the Pakistan Army.