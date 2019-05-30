Toggle Menu
‘I say Patna. They hear Litti-Chowkha’: Twitterati’s hilarious take on regional stereotypes

It all began when a user @roooossshhiiiii, who tweeted, "I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken." A common stereotype that is associated with Punjabis and soon the trend caught up resulting in hilarious reactions.

Stereotypes can be misleading and, sometimes, even downright rude. There is no region in India that hasn’t inspired a stereotype. However, a recent Twitter trend saw people give a spin to the stereotypes that many people relate their home place to.

It all began with Twitter user @roooossshhiiiii posting: “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken.”

Now, most Punjabis love their butter chicken but not all do. This soon caught on with the rest of desi Twitter users who had their own hilarious take on regional stereotypes.

