‘I say Patna. They hear Litti-Chowkha’: Twitterati’s hilarious take on regional stereotypes

Stereotypes can be misleading and, sometimes, even downright rude. There is no region in India that hasn’t inspired a stereotype. However, a recent Twitter trend saw people give a spin to the stereotypes that many people relate their home place to.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Video of Wendy’s employee bathing in restaurant’s kitchen goes viral; triggers outrage

It all began with Twitter user @roooossshhiiiii posting: “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken.”

Now, most Punjabis love their butter chicken but not all do. This soon caught on with the rest of desi Twitter users who had their own hilarious take on regional stereotypes.

I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken. — grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) May 25, 2019

I say Mangalore, they hear Bangalore. https://t.co/pppryLSD3E — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) May 29, 2019

I say Gaya, they hear Gautam Buddha! https://t.co/gDsA8fHOaD — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) May 29, 2019

I say Ratlam. They hear ‘Jab We Met’ 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/iNok6q3BT2 — Kirtish Bhatt (@Kirtishbhat) May 29, 2019

I say Patna. They hear Litti-Chokha. https://t.co/oUqgfiIoJ2 — Kadambini Sharma (@SharmaKadambini) May 29, 2019

I say Silicon Valley. They hear Indian techie. https://t.co/sC2psvG5xF — Anahita Mukherji (@Newspaperwalli) May 29, 2019

I say surat.. They hear khaman dhokla.. https://t.co/icDa8NWhJm — mohammed Armaan (@md__007) May 29, 2019

I say Lucknow. They hear Nawabs and Kebabs. https://t.co/U1oRc0roJ0 — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) May 29, 2019

I say Udupi. They hear dosa. https://t.co/A8OTl4OH6f — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) May 29, 2019

I say Tirupati. They hear laddu https://t.co/KQpD2YqrwP — Hemanth (@cult_gult) May 29, 2019

I say Indore. They hear poha. https://t.co/rs4aG2gVYc — R (@frantic_nerd) May 28, 2019

Earlier too an online trend “What’s the weirdest food you have eaten?” had gone viral, and resulted in rib-tickling responses