‘I run multi-million dollar firm’: NYC CEO says grandma’s worried she’s still unmarried

Hemakshi Motka shared that her grandmother was disappointed after missing out on a ceremonial blanket because the New York-based executive is unmarried.

A New York-based business executive has triggered a lively conversation online after sharing that her grandmother in India is disappointed she remains unmarried, even though she heads a multi-million-dollar company.

Hemakshi Motka, president of Priya Grown Diamonds, posted an Instagram video describing a recent incident that left her both amused and exasperated. “My grandma is sad because she went to an event where they were giving out blankets to all the married daughters of the town, and she could not collect one because I am not married,” Motka said in the video.

Reflecting on the irony of the situation, she added, “So here I am, literally running a multi-million dollar company in New York City. I have ran a freaking marathon – 42 kilometres. Yet, I lost all those achievements to a ceremonial blanket.”