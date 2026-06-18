‘I run multi-million dollar firm’: NYC CEO says grandma’s worried she’s still unmarried

A New York-based business executive has triggered a lively conversation online after sharing that her grandmother in India is disappointed she remains unmarried, even though she heads a multi-million-dollar company.
Hemakshi Motka, president of Priya Grown Diamonds, posted an Instagram video describing a recent incident that left her both amused and exasperated. “My grandma is sad because she went to an event where they were giving out blankets to all the married daughters of the town, and she could not collect one because I am not married,” Motka said in the video.
Reflecting on the irony of the situation, she added, “So here I am, literally running a multi-million dollar company in New York City. I have ran a freaking marathon – 42 kilometres. Yet, I lost all those achievements to a ceremonial blanket.”
In the caption accompanying the post, Motka encouraged women to define success on their own terms rather than through traditional expectations.
“As women, we’re often taught to celebrate the moments when we’re chosen. A proposal. A wedding. Approval. But your mojo is about choosing yourself. It’s the confidence to build a career, take risks, make your own money, and create a life you’re proud of,” she wrote.
“Titles and other people’s opinions can change. Your relationship with yourself is forever. A blanket is nice. But confidence travels with you everywhere,” she added.
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The video resonated with social media users, sparking debate about how different generations measure success.
“I think I stopped breathing for a few seconds because of how hard I’m laughing,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “While I dont blame your grandma, they are from a completely different time and generation..I do applaud you for doing things you want to and your way.”
A third joked, “That’s Grandma’s way to motivate you to get married before next event so she can get free DHAABLO.”
Meanwhile, another user suggested turning the tradition on its head, writing, “Fund a ceremony where you give out blankets to the unmarried daughters – change the game.”