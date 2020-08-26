‘I miss Delhi’: Twitter thread on popular haunts of national capital leave netizens nostalgic

"Mentally I'm having Rs 20 ke momos which come with clear soup," the user wrote while sharing a picture of Delhi Haat.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the rhythm of life, forcing most people to remain cocooned in their homes, a Twitter thread has left netizens nostalgic after it shared some of the popular tourist places and public haunts in Delhi.

From Rajiv Chowk, the city’s key shopping destination, to Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market and Chandni Chowk, the user @PranjalAsha tweeted several pictures along with a caption that read, “Mentally, I am here.”

mentally I’m here all the time. pic.twitter.com/0Xo2WE1C1K — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

mentally I’m here and it’s october around diwali and I’m having coffee and finger chips while looking for network in my phone. pic.twitter.com/frtAXzOI6f — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

“Mentally I’m having Rs 20 ke momos which come with clear soup,” the user wrote while sharing a picture of Delhi Haat.

mentally I’m having 120 rupayye ke momos which come with ~ clear soup ~ pic.twitter.com/0xLUxBmhsq — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and left many Delhiites feeling nostalgic. “Post pandemic I am going to click more pictures of places than of persons,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Oh i miss delhi so much!!

Just going through my archives after this — Ali Monis Naqvi (@alimonisnaqvi) August 24, 2020

Stop tweeting fiction, everybody knows the yellow line cannot be that empty — Mayukh Nair (@nairmayukh) August 25, 2020

Thank you for this thread! My heart is full. — Deepit Magee (@UpTheDownstair) August 25, 2020

Post pandemic I am going to click more pictures of places than of persons. — Vikas (@IVvikas) August 24, 2020

Can’t thank you enough for this, I’m sobbing this is so lovely! 😭 — Amaal Akhtar (@AmaalAkhtar) August 26, 2020

Words won’t do Justice to what I experienced through this Thread. But, This Thread, is Bliss. Sheer Bliss. Thank You! If I would have Know you, I would have patted on your shoulder and said, “Putt, Drinks are on Me” Thank You. — STONECOLDBUMMER (@hberi8) August 25, 2020

