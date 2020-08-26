scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Top news

‘I miss Delhi’: Twitter thread on popular haunts of national capital leave netizens nostalgic

"Post pandemic I am going to click more pictures of places than of persons," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 6:32:49 pm
mentally i miss twitter trending"Mentally I'm having Rs 20 ke momos which come with clear soup," the user wrote while sharing a picture of Delhi Haat.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the rhythm of life, forcing most people to remain cocooned in their homes, a Twitter thread has left netizens nostalgic after it shared some of the popular tourist places and public haunts in Delhi.

From Rajiv Chowk, the city’s key shopping destination, to Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market and Chandni Chowk, the user @PranjalAsha tweeted several pictures along with a caption that read, “Mentally, I am here.”

“Mentally I’m having Rs 20 ke momos which come with clear soup,” the user wrote while sharing a picture of Delhi Haat.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and left many Delhiites feeling nostalgic. “Post pandemic I am going to click more pictures of places than of persons,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement