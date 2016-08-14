I love your jacket, Sushma Swaraj tweets out to her mini version

Mini Sushma Swaraj looks adorable, doesn’t she? We don’t know if she won the fancy dress competition or not, but li’l Sushma Swaraj definitely won a lot of hearts. (Source: Twitter; Express Photo) Mini Sushma Swaraj looks adorable, doesn’t she? We don’t know if she won the fancy dress competition or not, but li’l Sushma Swaraj definitely won a lot of hearts. (Source: Twitter; Express Photo)

Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, has now established herself as a Twitter favourite. Always known for her quick responses in Parliament and on media channels, Swaraj has taken that flair on to social media with such aplomb that she should really be called upon by others to give Twitter masterclasses.

Not only has she and her team been giving quick solution-oriented responses to those who Tweet at her – from reports on Indians stuck in precarious situations around the world to a man who just wanted to go on a honeymoon with his wife, but she’d lost her passport JUST before they were supposed to leave – but she’s also been quick to tweet back at people who apparently thought it was totally acceptable to tweet at the MEA minister with complaints about their refrigerator and car.

Well, the lady is quite an inspiration for many already, including tiny-tots – and she appreciates it too. On August 13, Twitter user Rajesh Sharma tweeted out a photo of his daughter dressed as Susham Swaraj for a fancy dress competition. “@SushmaSwaraj my daughter # Fancy dress competition # national leader # SUSHMA SWARAJ……” he tweeted, along with a photo of his daughter Riya, wearing a pretty purple sary, a sark blue jacket with red piping, and the BJP stole.

Several hours later, Swaraj tweeted back to her mini version, saying she loved her jacket. “Oh ! I love your jacket”, tweeted the minister, who is known for often wearing handloom jackets with her saris.

Oh ! I love your jacket. https://t.co/xionOXbg0O — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 12, 2016

Tweeple were delighted to see the miniature version of Swaraj, with some tweeting out best wishes.

Sharma later tweeted saying that there was another photo of little Riya, where her stance was very much like Swaraj.

haha…true, I have another pic of Riya in which her posture and attitude is same as our Sushma swaraj madam https://t.co/1OwBgIUajc — Rajesh Sharma (@Raj19Sharma) August 13, 2016

Now, that’s another photo we would have loved to see!

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd