These memes inspired by the song Dus Bahane 2.0 has the internet in splits

A line from the song ‘Dus Bahane 2.0‘ that goes “I looked at you, you looked at me, aur hogayi mushkil (then it led to catastrophe)” is inspiring memes about how things can escalate quickly in different situations.

The remake of the popular song from the 2005 film Dus features in the film Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor for Baaghi 3. It hasn’t got much love online, but this particular line seems to be a hit.

From historic moments on the cricket field to Bollywood films and Netflix shows, the line from the song is now a viral meme:

I looked at YOU YOU looked at me Aur ho gyi mushkil pic.twitter.com/Ymq4SFlCta — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) February 18, 2020

🎵I looked at you, You looked at me aur Ho gayi Mushkil…🎵 pic.twitter.com/SWn1Un4p5I — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 18, 2020

I looked at you You looked at me Aur ho gayi mushkil ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jCV00wmsc8 — ullu (@sanketraut18) February 18, 2020

I looked at you.

You looked at me.

Aur ho gayi mushkil. pic.twitter.com/8ZlLCqw656 — 🅜🅐🅝🅘🅢🅗 (@confused_mulga) February 18, 2020

I looked at you.

You looked at me.

Aur ho gayi mushkil. pic.twitter.com/2dWQChSMSx — Short Arm Jab (@shortarmjab_18) February 18, 2020

I looked at you, you looked at me, Aur ho gayi mushkil pic.twitter.com/hrXfAuwahZ — Tishma💘 (@_AbeySaale) February 18, 2020

“I looked at it.” “It looked at me”. “Aur ho gayi mushkil …” pic.twitter.com/Xzf9WmGnZQ — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) February 18, 2020

1. I looked at you 2. You looked at me 3. Aur ho gayi mushkil pic.twitter.com/vsTQad4zkJ — Dolly🌸 (@belikedolly) February 18, 2020

I looked at you You looked at me Aur ho gayi mushkil 🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/tCcp20V57P — M@n!$h@💃🏻 (@khemka_mk) February 17, 2020

1. I looked at you 2. You looked at me 3. Aur ho gayi mushkil pic.twitter.com/HpdCpTVgBM — Zealot (@Vaishalibhatt96) February 18, 2020

1) I Looked at You

2) You Looked at Me

3) Lunch Break ke Baad ana pic.twitter.com/AfTpZtgCJ0 — S Ravind King (@sravindking) February 18, 2020

I looked at you.

You looked at me.. Aur ho gayi mushkil… pic.twitter.com/G6QUu348gd — RJ (@Chilled_Yogi) February 17, 2020

