These memes inspired by the song Dus Bahane 2.0 has the internet in splits

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
The remake of the popular song from the 2005 film Dus features in the film Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor for Baaghi 3. It hasn't got much love online, but this particular line seems to be a hit. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2020 3:40:23 pm
From mundane situations at home to cricket field, people have used the line in various relatable situations.

A line from the song Dus Bahane 2.0that goes “I looked at you, you looked at me, aur hogayi mushkil (then it led to catastrophe)” is inspiring memes about how things can escalate quickly in different situations.

From historic moments on the cricket field to Bollywood films and Netflix shows, the line from the song is now a viral meme:

