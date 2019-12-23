‘I intend to marry a girl and settle here’: Kerala couple protest against NRC in wedding graphic

The graphic was shared by Jarshid on December 21, just a day before his marriage. (Source: Facebook/Jasir Vythiri) The graphic was shared by Jarshid on December 21, just a day before his marriage. (Source: Facebook/Jasir Vythiri)

A couple from Kerala recently joined the nationwide protests agents the Citizenship (Amendment) Act through their pre-wedding shoot. G L Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, who are all set to tie the knot on January 31, posed for their ‘save the date’ photoshoot with placards and books that had “NO CAA” and “NO NRC” written on it.

Following the same path, another couple From Wayand has joined the protests against the citizenship law with their wedding graphics. Jashir Hussain and Farzana, who tied the knot on December 22, had their caricature on their wedding graphics along with a strong message against the amended law. “If I am born in India, I intend to marry a girl and settle here,” the graphic read.

Designed by Riyas T Ali, a presenter at Darshan TV, the graphic had the venue and date for the marriage, with “Reject CAA, “Boycott NRC”, written on top. The graphic was shared by Jarshid on December 21, just a day before his marriage.

The graphic soon went viral, shared on multiple social media platforms. Talking to indianexpress.com, Hussain said, “We didn’t expect the graphic to have such a mass appeal.”

Hussain, who has his own business in Vythri, Wayanad, said he has always been active about social cuases, but wasn’t able to focus on the protests due to the wedding preparations. However, when he thought of this way to express his stand, he quickly contacted his Facebook friend Ali, asking if he could make the wedding graphic from him. Though he was reluctant at first, Ali agreed after hearing the concept. “He was busy, but agreed as soon as he realised that I wanted to incorporate the protests in the card,” Hussain said over the phone.

When asked how he feels about the NRC and the amended citizenship Act, the newlywed said, “I have a neighbour, Vijesh, who comes from a completely different religious background from me. But he has gone beyond his way to make my wedding perfect. Both of us share a special bond and religion has never come in the way.”

The 26-year-old said that if people are comfortable and are living harmoniously with each other, the government shouldn’t divide them.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd