‘I have a joke’: From jobs to people, this latest meme template has witty punchlines for everything

Amid the gloominess that the pandemic has caused, trust the netizens to keep coming up with fun online challenges and memes to keep the spirits high. The latest trend triggered by social media users is about jokes about professionals woes.

What started on Twitter as a bid to poke some fun at some professions, soon turned out to be a sarcastic affair with people talking about various issues — from getting funds for project to even nepotism in Bollywood.

It started when a Twitter user wrote: “I have a joke on doctor , but aap pehle fees jama karao.” Soon, this template was adopted by others to share their experience about either their own job or to troll people of other professions

I have a joke on doctor , but aap pehle fees jama karao. — WITTY 2.0 (@thewittydoctor) July 23, 2020

From job woes and fighting stereotypes to even taking a jibe at others, the hilarious meme template has hooked desi users on Twitter. Celebrities to brands, everyone is using the template to share a joke online.

I have a joke on Bhabhiji Papad but I am Bhabhiji 🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on boxing, but you can’t handle the punch 🤓 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Nepotism but will only tell it to my kids. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Ramesh Srivats. Do I add tonic to it or soda? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on banks but I’ll tell it after lunch. https://t.co/SR5FcvlwxZ — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) July 23, 2020

I have a HR joke

But we will get back to you soon.https://t.co/A8pP7L93NJ — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) July 24, 2020

I have a PayTM joke but cannot tell it as it’s KYC not yet done https://t.co/AnslT80Htk — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 24, 2020

I’ve a director joke, but I’d much rather shoot you. https://t.co/4dEv83TRFz — Karan Anshuman (@krnx) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on cycles but Kaira has already recycled it! — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 24, 2020

We have a joke on oregano sachets, but we’re saving it for later. — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on democracy but it’s cracked already. — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on architecture, but I’m still building it up. https://t.co/KOeGbqFoYJ — shei (@sheiknowsbest) July 24, 2020

I have a HR Joke but have to mail it to them and they will forward it to CEO and after feedback will let me know if the joke was good https://t.co/Y41yBQXJWi — Joy (@Joydas) July 23, 2020

I have a CA joke. But wo abhi tak pass nahi ho paya. https://t.co/D8clCBajRu — नैना ठग लेंगे (@nainamadan) July 23, 2020

I have a joke on Doctor’s prescription but you can’t read it. — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) July 24, 2020

I have a funding joke, but only IITians get it. https://t.co/KELLXLtGiA — Unicon Baba (@uni_con1) July 24, 2020

