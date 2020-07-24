scorecardresearch
Friday, July 24, 2020
‘I have a joke’: From jobs to people, this latest meme template has witty punchlines for everything

What started on Twitter as a bid to poke some fun at some professions, soon turned out to be a sarcastic affair with people talking about various issues -- from getting funds for project to even nepotism in Bollywood.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2020 8:21:13 pm
Amid the gloominess that the pandemic has caused, trust the netizens to keep coming up with fun online challenges and memes to keep the spirits high. The latest trend triggered by social media users is about jokes about professionals woes.

What started on Twitter as a bid to poke some fun at some professions, soon turned out to be a sarcastic affair with people talking about various issues — from getting funds for project to even nepotism in Bollywood.

It started when a Twitter user wrote: “I have a joke on doctor , but aap pehle fees jama karao.” Soon, this template was adopted by others to share their experience about either their own job or to troll people of other professions

From job woes and fighting stereotypes to even taking a jibe at others, the hilarious meme template has hooked desi users on Twitter. Celebrities to brands, everyone is using the template to share a joke online.

