‘I am not your servant’: Viral video showing heated exchange between IndiGo crew member and passenger divides netizens

A video showing a heated exchange between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger has gone viral on social media. The crew member is heard saying, “I am an employee, I am not your servant” in the clip, dividing internet users.

The incident reportedly happened on an Istanbul flight to Delhi on December 16 and the airline company has apparently responded saying the issue is being looked upon.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Jet Airways CEO, rallied in support of the crew member saying they are human too. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Kapoor wrote, “As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called ‘servant’ and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under.”

The crew member is seen sitting on the floor and speaking to the passenger who is not visible in the video. Giving stern remarks, she is heard saying, “You pointed finger at me and you are yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you, please try to understand that there is a cart, there are counters uplifted. We can always serve what you want.” The man is heard asking curtly, “Why are you yelling” and the crew member reiterates her stance, bursting out, “Because you yelled on us”.

She stands up and adds, “No, I am so sorry Sir. You cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect. But you have to respect the crew as well.” The exchange of words gets heated and both of them are heard shouting. The crew member further says, “I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here. Your boarding pass shows..Yes, I am an employee. I am not your servant.”

Tarun Shukla, who shared the video, citied IndiGo as saying in a statement, “We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.”

The statement adds, “IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority.”

Netizens had mixed reactions over the video. A user commented, “We don’t know what transpired before this. But, mid-air : crews responsibility is to douse any evolving situation, de-escalate it. Because the way she’s yelling, never know the passengers history and quickly lead to safety risk for crew & passengers.She can complain aft landing.”

Another user said, “Correctly said sir… Respect of the humanity has reduced nowadays..” A third user commented, “Obnoxious passenger. @IndiGo6E must stand by its crew if no guilt found.”

At that time there was no unruly pax policy in India. This was one of the incidents that led to that to be introduced eventually. As I have always said, the customer is always right… until he (or she) is wrong. Physical or verbal abuse or humiliation is NEVER acceptable. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 21, 2022

My daughter was a passenger on this flight and she was witness to the entire incident…this video is one sided … as per her the passenger was very very rude and compelled her to reply back .. hope she gets justice .. — B Rathore (@ChandelaBindu) December 21, 2022

I really hope the HR and all his team members stand by her. Everyone is human at the end of the day, and it takes a lot to reach this point after getting through all trainings. Be strong and take care — Ankit (@Ankit0485) December 21, 2022

We don’t know what transpired before this. But, mid-air : crews responsibility is to douse any evolving situation, de-escalate it. Because the way she’s yelling, never know the passengers history and quickly lead to safety risk for crew & passengers.She can complain aft landing. — vijayakumar (@mailvijee) December 21, 2022

While I agree that the treatment meted out by the passenger was unacceptable, I’d want to know the conversation before the start of this video which made the passenger so irritated. — Varun Poladiya (@varunpo) December 21, 2022