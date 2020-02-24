‘I am a proud menstruating woman’: 28 women cook food at ‘Period Feast’ in Delhi

While the event received an overall positive response, the were some who criticised it and called it a “propaganda”. While the event received an overall positive response, the were some who criticised it and called it a “propaganda”.

Wearing aprons with the tagline, “I am a proud menstruating woman”, a group of 28 women cooked and served meals to over 500 people at the ‘Period Feast’ organised by a Delhi based NGO. The aim of the event was to bust myths around menstruation.

The event comes days after students of a college in Bhuj in Gujarat were forced to strip to “prove” they were not menstruating. Later a video of a religious leader also surfaced, in which he was seen sermonising that “menstruating women who cook food for their husbands will take birth as dogs in their next life while men consuming food prepared by women having periods will reborn as bullocks.”

The feast was organised by Dr Surbhi Singh, the founder of ‘Sachhi Saheli’ to debunk the common misconceptions. “After hearing the comments made by Swami Krushnaswarup, I felt that if one doesn’t speak now, then no one will ever speak about it,” Singh told the indianexpress.com. “That is when I decided to highlight this subject by declaring that we are eating the food made by menstruating women and it doesn’t make any difference by eating this food.”

In the video which had gone viral, Swami Krushnaswarup of Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj gave a sermon where he said that menstruating women who cook food for their husbands will “take birth as dogs in their next life” and the men who consumed food prepared by women having periods “will reborn as bullocks.”

Talking about the event, Singh says, “All I did was put a post on social media and people responded. The fact that so many people supported the cause and ate the food is proof that they don’t care about such misconceptions.” “I also feel that more such events should be organised so that the idea is reinforced,” she added. While Singh received an overall positive response, the were some who criticised the event and called it a “propaganda”.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and activist Kamla Bhasin were among those who attended the event.

