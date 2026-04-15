‘Rs 8.1 crore in a single day’: Bengaluru’s massive HYROX event sparks a ‘fitness scam’ debate

The surge in marathons and high-intensity fitness events across urban India has sparked a lively online debate, with many questioning whether these events are becoming more about money and image than about actual fitness.

The conversation picked up after an X user, Ankit Kedia, highlighted the pricing of a recent HYROX event, an indoor fitness competition that combines 8 km of running and eight functional workout stations, in Bengaluru.

He pointed out that nearly 9,000 people took part, each paying close to Rs 9,000. “HYROX fitness event in Bengaluru saw around 9,000 participants. They charged Rs 9,000 per person to participate, which comes to roughly Rs 8.1 crore made in a single day. Same trend is showing up in marathons. People are paying Rs 3,000 – Rs 5,000 just to run for a day. Being fit is good,” he wrote.

“But why are people spending this much on a one-day event? It feels less about fitness and more about validation,” he added.

Check out the post:

HYROX fitness event in Bengaluru saw around 9,000 participants. They charged ₹9,000 per person to participate, which comes to roughly ₹8.1 crore made in a single day. Same trend is showing up in marathons. People are paying ₹3,000–₹5,000 just to run for a day. Being fit is… — Ankit Kedia (@Ankittskedia) April 13, 2026

His post quickly resonated with many, who felt that fitness events are increasingly turning into expensive, crowd-driven experiences. One user wrote, “Being Fit is the top tier status that is earned & can’t be bought! So it sells, as it should. Except 9k indeed Is diabolical.” Another shared a personal realization: “I realized this one day when i was running the hyderbad nmdc marathon crowded by god knows how many ppl that i paid 1k for something i can do for free and with no crowd if i just decided to run a day later. I stopped signing up for marathons after that.”

Some were more blunt in their criticism. “Organized scam !! Spending 9k on a yearly gym membership might be more beneficial than one off event !! One doesn’t need an event to be motivated, this event seems more like a validation and show off!!” a user commented.

But not everyone agreed with the backlash. Several people argued that these events offer more than just a run or workout—they bring structure, motivation, and a sense of belonging. One user wrote, “Fair point, but there’s another side to it. For many, it’s not just about fitness. It’s about community, experience, and pushing themselves in a structured setting. As long as it fits within someone’s finances, spending on things that motivate you isn’t a bad trade-off.”

Story continues below this ad

Another echoed a similar sentiment, “Its money spent as an investment towards health. signing up for these races adds accountability as you are forced to train and perform well to ‘extract value’ out of the event the higher the ticket size, the more guilt you have of not putting in the effort.”

Some also saw it as part of a broader cultural shift. “Try to understand simple thing. It is not about fitness. In every generation people like to flex something. This is new flex. Some flex money, some flex property. This is all about that they have completed Hyrox. Fitness and Hyrox are two different thing. You can have a fit life even without going into Hyrox,” one comment read.

Another user summed it up from a different angle, “At least it’s money being spent on health, discipline, and community. People spend way more on things that add far less value. why is spending on fitness suddenly seen differently?”

Disclaimer: This content is for educational and informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical or fitness advice. Always consult a qualified professional before starting high-intensity fitness protocols or rigorous training events.