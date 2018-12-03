Toggle Menu
Hypocrisy at its best? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas trolled for bursting firecrackers

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was severely trolled for bursting crackers on their wedding. While some called Chopra out for hypocrisy, others wondered whether the actor was bursting 'herbal' crackers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas trolled for bursting firecrackers (Source: ANI/Twitter)

As Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the grand wedding. However, a video from the ceremony has cheesed off many.

A video, shared by news agency ANI, of fireworks at the venue after the two were married has led to netizens pointing out the hypocrisy of the situation. Not too long ago, Chopra had urged people to not burst crackers on Diwali in view of the rising pollution levels.

Talking about being an asthmatic, she had requested people to be considerate and celebrate the festival with “lights and laddoos and love, and not pollution”.

The Bollywood actor was severely trolled by many. While some called her out for hypocrisy, others wondered how much pollution those firecrackers must have caused. Interestingly, the Jodhpur air quality index was recorded as ‘unhealthy’ at 170 on Sunday.

