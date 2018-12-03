Hypocrisy at its best? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas trolled for bursting firecrackers

As Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the grand wedding. However, a video from the ceremony has cheesed off many.

A video, shared by news agency ANI, of fireworks at the venue after the two were married has led to netizens pointing out the hypocrisy of the situation. Not too long ago, Chopra had urged people to not burst crackers on Diwali in view of the rising pollution levels.

#WATCH: Fireworks at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian rituals. pic.twitter.com/XpzYtGZG2G — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

Talking about being an asthmatic, she had requested people to be considerate and celebrate the festival with “lights and laddoos and love, and not pollution”.

The Bollywood actor was severely trolled by many. While some called her out for hypocrisy, others wondered how much pollution those firecrackers must have caused. Interestingly, the Jodhpur air quality index was recorded as ‘unhealthy’ at 170 on Sunday.

Guys pls don’t burn firecrackers, Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic pic.twitter.com/yYPxKuF0z4 — Mr Dhami (@RealYogeshDhami) December 2, 2018

My whole town doesn’t burst these many crackers on a single night and this is just a 1 minute clip. — AK (@AgniveerAbhi) December 1, 2018

Priyanka Chopra’s dog is scared of crackers on Diwali but not on her wedding? — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 1, 2018

Bursting Crackers In Diwali Makes Priyanka Chopra Breathless, Bursting Crackers In Wedding Gives Her Fresh Air By Releasing Oxygen. 👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/02aqtcQpkT — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 2, 2018

Why cracker has been burst in the wedding.

Priyanka hypocrisy has been exposed.

She was the one who r preaching ppl not to crack cracker to control pollution now where is the morality??

Priyanka shd apologize pic.twitter.com/CIFqJvcKfJ — Being_Stranger (@Being_Stranger) December 1, 2018

I think #PriyankaChopra should be awarded with Bharat Ratna to invent environment friendly and dog friendly crackers for #NickyankaKiShaadi #NationalPollutionControlDay pic.twitter.com/U3inYsUYxH — Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) December 2, 2018

#PriyankaChopra If you want to give out a message to your fans to not burst crackers on Diwali bec it affects the environment, animals, asthma patients then the same rules apply to your wedding. It’s important to practice what you preach! https://t.co/T3ZWph66pY — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) December 2, 2018