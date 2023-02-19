scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
‘Cannot differentiate’: Hyper-realistic portrait of Ravichandran Ashwin leaves internet in awe

Shared on Twitter, the portrait of Ashwin shows him wearing an India jersey and holding a white ball in hand.

There are many artists who create hyper-realistic portraits that look like a photograph instead of a sketch. The hyper-realistic drawings are made to resemble a photograph and look so real that they confuse people. A similar portrait of Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has left the internet stunned.

Shared on Twitter by a man who goes by the name WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants), the portrait of Ashwin shows him wearing an India jersey and holding a white ball in hand. The artist draws hyper-realistic portraits on an iPad Pro with an Apple pencil, according to his Twitter bio. He has drawn similar portraits of various legendary cricketers like Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain, James Anderson, and Shane Warne.

“This has been a challenging painting but I’m pleased to finish it today, when @ashwinravi99 has already taken two superb wickets. I don’t suppose it’s realistic to expect him to see it, but it would be lovely if he does at some stage, so any retweets very gratefully received,” he tweeted.

See the post below:

Shared on February 17, the post has received more than 14,000 likes.

Sports journalist Boria Majumdar wrote, “This is fantastic.” English woman cricketer Kate Cross reacted, “You should see this @ashwinravi99!” “This is so good, man. Unbelievable,” said a netizen. “At first I thought it’s a image. That realistic it is… just superb,” appreciated another. “Cannot differentiate if it’s a photograph or a portrait…….just mind blowing,” posted yet another.

