Hyderabad woman drives Uber to educate her three children as a single mother, draws praise online

The driver, Nandini, has been working with Uber for about a year

A chance cab ride in Hyderabad turned into a powerful reminder of quiet resilience when a local resident shared the story of a woman he met behind the wheel of his Uber.

Suresh Kochattil recounted the experience on X, explaining that he was travelling across the city between TV studios for Union Budget discussions when his ride was reassigned twice after drivers cancelled. The third driver who accepted the booking was a woman, something that he said immediately stood out.

The driver, Nandini, has been working with Uber for about a year. Originally from Vijayawada, she moved to Hyderabad and took up full-time driving to support her three children as a single mother, determined to keep their education on track.