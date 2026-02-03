Hyderabad woman drives Uber to educate her three children as a single mother, draws praise online

A chance cab ride in Hyderabad turned into a powerful reminder of quiet resilience when a local resident shared the story of a woman he met behind the wheel of his Uber.
Suresh Kochattil recounted the experience on X, explaining that he was travelling across the city between TV studios for Union Budget discussions when his ride was reassigned twice after drivers cancelled. The third driver who accepted the booking was a woman, something that he said immediately stood out.
The driver, Nandini, has been working with Uber for about a year. Originally from Vijayawada, she moved to Hyderabad and took up full-time driving to support her three children as a single mother, determined to keep their education on track.
Calling her journey inspiring, Kochattil wrote, “Here is a wonderful example of how a lady overcame adversity and keeps working hard,” sharing the note along with a photo of Nandini at the wheel.
Today, I was using cabs to travel from one studio to another for the Union Budget debates. When I booked a @Uber_India cab from Nationalist Hub to 99TV in Hyderabad and two of the drivers cancelled after accepting the booking. @Uber automatically assigned a third driver and I… pic.twitter.com/aR194nbLHE
— Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) February 1, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, crossing over two lakh views, and sparked a wider conversation online. Many users reflected on how women, across generations, have taken on demanding roles to support their families, noting that such lived realities often speak louder than slogans about empowerment.
An X user wrote, “It’s great to see people working hard to educate the next generation. I feel sad that the government is unable to fund so many families who need money to educate their children, and that people are migrating to cities to do private jobs.”
Another user commented, “It’s good to see women entering this job segment. I wish the share of women increases even more in the future.”
A third user wrote, “Wonderful example of hard working, courageous and responsible Indian women who do everything to take care of their families. Actually, there should be more women like this. India should also hire women as bus drivers, train and employ women as electricians, and plumbers.”
