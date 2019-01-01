Hyderabad woman constable breastfeeds baby found outside hospital, earns respect online

A woman police constable in Hyderabad is winning hearts online with her act of kindness by breastfeeding a two-month-old baby who was found outside a hospital. Priyanka, who is currently on maternity leave, rushed to the police station as her husband M. Ravinder, a police constable himself informed her about the crying infant, who kept wailing due to hunger. Without wasting any time the cop arrived at the station.

Advertising

Taking to Facebook, the Hyderabad police wrote that a woman, in an inebriated condition, had handed over the infant to a man standing outside Osmania General Hospital on December 30. She had told the man that “she would come back within few minutes as she wanted water, but she didn’t return back.”

After realising he couldn’t help the child, the man went to the nearby Afzlgunj police station at 11:30 pm and asked for help. It is then when Ravinder realised the baby was crying for food and asked for his wife’s assistance.

After the baby girl was fed, she was shifted to the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburz, subsequently. And a day later on New Year’s eve, the baby was reunited with her family, the police informed in the post.

Priyanka,constable of Hyderabad Police breastfed a 2-mnth-old baby who was found abandoned near Osmania Hospital y’day, says,”my husband who is a constable told me about the baby&I immediately decided to see her.Upon seeing her I realised she was hungry&breastfed her,felt happy.” pic.twitter.com/TNE3NaQkHE — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

The act of kindness by the couple was lauded by many online.

The New Year could not have got a more better start by reading such a beautiful and positive news. Huge Huge Respect to you Mam, People like you keep Humanity alive https://t.co/DoPBeOdbKk — Keshav (@keshavk789) January 1, 2019

Such a great act. Blessings. 😊💐 https://t.co/acWXcYYQSk — Nitish Bharadwaj 🇮🇳 (@Nitish__Krishna) January 1, 2019

Mother first constable next. Respect your love for the abandoned child. — mohd.ibrahim khaleel (@mohdibrahim729) January 1, 2019

Great mam, other than being a law enforcer you are also a good mother to a new born kid. God bless you and your family. — TARUN SENGUPTA (@tsgcivil) January 1, 2019

Very good. Congratulations upon your greate humanitarian motherly treatment to the young kid by breast feeding. Angels are still available in this World. — Ramavtar Tyagi (@tyagiramavtar70) December 31, 2018

What she did is really amazing… Huge respect to her… 🙏🙏 https://t.co/wbBupQT58w — imtiyaz rahman (@imtiyazrahman12) December 31, 2018

well done dear sister, u r a great MOM,

wish you Happy New Year💐💐💐💐

#Hyderabad #NewYear2019 https://t.co/iKwFfcVtSP — armanwonder (@armanwonder05) December 31, 2018

Humanity is not totally gone. #RespectPriyanka — AC (@ACinindia) December 31, 2018

That is why our country is https://t.co/DXYMQ8IFBJ sincerest respect to the husband and wife pair of police. — Amit Ghosh (@amitghoshspeaks) December 31, 2018