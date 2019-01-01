Toggle Menu
Hyderabad woman constable breastfeeds baby found outside hospital, earns respect onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/hyderabad-woman-constable-breastfeeds-baby-found-outside-hospital-earns-respect-online-5518479/

Hyderabad woman constable breastfeeds baby found outside hospital, earns respect online

Police Constable Priyanka, who is currently on maternity leave rushed to the police station as her husband M. Ravinder, a police constable himself informed her about the crying infant, who kept wailing due to hunger.

police breastfeed baby, cop breastfed abandoned baby, police constable breastfed stranger baby, kindness, Hyderabad police, good news, indian express, viral news
Constable Priyanka is currently on maternity leave and rushed to the police station to help the baby. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A woman police constable in Hyderabad is winning hearts online with her act of kindness by breastfeeding a two-month-old baby who was found outside a hospital. Priyanka, who is currently on maternity leave, rushed to the police station as her husband M. Ravinder, a police constable himself informed her about the crying infant, who kept wailing due to hunger. Without wasting any time the cop arrived at the station.

Taking to Facebook, the Hyderabad police wrote that a woman, in an inebriated condition, had handed over the infant to a man standing outside Osmania General Hospital on December 30. She had told the man that “she would come back within few minutes as she wanted water, but she didn’t return back.”

After realising he couldn’t help the child, the man went to the nearby Afzlgunj police station at 11:30 pm and asked for help. It is then when Ravinder realised the baby was crying for food and asked for his wife’s assistance.

After the baby girl was fed, she was shifted to the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburz, subsequently. And a day later on New Year’s eve, the baby was reunited with her family, the police informed in the post.

The act of kindness by the couple was lauded by many online.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android