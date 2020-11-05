Hyderabad traffic cop runs 2 km to clear way for ambulance, netizens shower praise

In the viral video, the traffic cop can be seen running ahead of the ambulance in order to clear the road.

A Hyderabad traffic policeman was rewarded for going beyond the call of duty to assist in clearing a path for an ambulance. In a video, which was widely shared on social media, traffic constable G Babji can be seen running for almost two km, beyond his jurisdiction, and asking people to make way for the ambulance through the crowded road.

“Hyderabad Traffic Police officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance. Well done. HTP in the service of citizens,” read a tweet shared by IPS officer Anil Kumar while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..👍👍⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020

The incident took place at Bank Street, Koti area, of Hyderabad on Tuesday. After Hyderabad Police posted the video of the incident on Twitter, many lauded the cop for swinging into action and making way for the ambulance.

Another video of Babji getting acknowledged and rewarded by the Police commissioner for his job was also shared on social media.

Today Mr.Babji Has Been Awarded by @CPHydCity . For his good Job. pic.twitter.com/eMkuSmIny1 — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) November 5, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted:

Salute to Babaji garu and TS police for inculcating such a values in police force. He deserve reward and recognition. — Laxman (@and_fair) November 5, 2020

I salute to the constable and whole police dept..we proud on him.. — rajendra agarwal (@rajuagarwal123) November 4, 2020

Salute to the true spirit 🙏 — Manoj Padmanabhan (@Manoj_Paddy) November 5, 2020

A real hero and a role model to many / all of us in this so called modern world which see every thing thru prism of their choice or convenience. A big salute to Babji garu. Way to go — Anand Aluru (@anandaluru69) November 5, 2020

Great man… Irony a police jeep couldn’t move aside.. Few for these keep the moral high of all — hari krishnan (@hari9w) November 4, 2020

