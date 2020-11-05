scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Hyderabad traffic cop runs 2 km to clear way for ambulance, netizens shower praise

The incident took place at Bank Street, Koti area, of Hyderabad on Tuesday. After Hyderabad Police posted the video of the incident on Twitter, many lauded the cop for swinging into action and making way for the ambulance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 5, 2020 6:14:51 pm
Hyderabad police constable runs 2km ambulance viral video, Hyderabad police constable viral video, HTP trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the viral video, the traffic cop can be seen running ahead of the ambulance in order to clear the road.

A Hyderabad traffic policeman was rewarded for going beyond the call of duty to assist in clearing a path for an ambulance. In a video, which was widely shared on social media, traffic constable G Babji can be seen running for almost two km, beyond his jurisdiction, and asking people to make way for the ambulance through the crowded road.

“Hyderabad Traffic Police officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance. Well done. HTP in the service of citizens,” read a tweet shared by IPS officer Anil Kumar while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

The incident took place at Bank Street, Koti area, of Hyderabad on Tuesday. After Hyderabad Police posted the video of the incident on Twitter, many lauded the cop for swinging into action and making way for the ambulance.

Another video of Babji getting acknowledged and rewarded by the Police commissioner for his job was also shared on social media.

Here is how netizens reacted:

