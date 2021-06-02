Hyderabad witnesses sun halo, Twitter flooded with stunning photos of rare phenomenon

June 2, 2021 4:48:18 pm
Residents in Hyderabad were left impressed as they witnessed a rare phenomenon on Wednesday, a halo in the sky circling the sun. The optical and atmospheric phenomenon, which is known as ‘22 degree circular halo’, appeared on Wednesday morning which is also the Telangana Formation Day.
The rare optical phenomenon forms a ring around the sun which occurs when the light gets refracted through suspended ice crystals in the atmosphere. A similar rainbow-coloured circular halo was also witnessed by the people in Bengaluru last month.
Excited to spot the occurrence, many took to social media to share several pictures and videos of the ‘bright ring’. Here, take a look at some of the many mesmerising shots shared on Twitter by netizens.
Beautiful sun halo in #hyderabad this afternoon.#sunhalo pic.twitter.com/SR69Wtiu1X
— Team Ananya (@ANofficialTeam) June 2, 2021
The hottest guy of the universe ,
Sun halo 😳#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6xWLNQHSPo
— HUSSAIN (@roxxsain) June 2, 2021
Today Rainbow 🌈 ring Spotted around the sun ☀
.#rainbow#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/XYy48WWnmF
— Md Arief (@MdArief15) June 2, 2021
Our mighty star, Sun surrounded by Colors today in #Hyderabad @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/EX6gljgLvq pic.twitter.com/XN3NmFjJiy
— Yugender Nampelly55TRS (@yoginampally55) June 2, 2021
Sir Pic of the day
2nd June 2021 , 12.50pm @KTRTRS #hyderabad #rajgopal pic.twitter.com/VFsOzVyxOC
— RameshS (@TheRameshS) June 2, 2021
guys see it’s so beautiful this after here in Hyderabad (india)
we got a rainbow in halo form around sun.#Hyderabad #rainbow pic.twitter.com/5G0E135brp
— dheerajch (@dheerajch17) June 2, 2021
