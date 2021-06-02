scorecardresearch
Hyderabad witnesses sun halo, Twitter flooded with stunning photos of rare phenomenon

A sun halo is a rare optical phenomenon in which a ring is formed around the sun as light gets refracted through suspended ice crystals in the atmosphere.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 4:48:18 pm
Hyderabad halo, halo, Rainbow-Coloured Halo Around Sun, rare optical illusion, Samyukta Hornad, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsExcited to spot the occurrence, many took to social media to share several pictures and videos of the ‘bright ring’.

Residents in Hyderabad were left impressed as they witnessed a rare phenomenon on Wednesday, a halo in the sky circling the sun. The optical and atmospheric phenomenon, which is known as ‘22 degree circular halo’, appeared on Wednesday morning which is also the Telangana Formation Day.

The rare optical phenomenon forms a ring around the sun which occurs when the light gets refracted through suspended ice crystals in the atmosphere. A similar rainbow-coloured circular halo was also witnessed by the people in Bengaluru last month.

Excited to spot the occurrence, many took to social media to share several pictures and videos of the ‘bright ring’. Here, take a look at some of the many mesmerising shots shared on Twitter by netizens.

