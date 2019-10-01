Toggle Menu
Hyderabad school toppers’ banner featuring pre-schoolers irks netizens online

Most slammed it as the toxic craze that not only spoils the childhood of little ones but also is the basic problem with country's educational system and competitive mindset.

People were angry that the poster pitted preschoolers against each other at such a tender age. (Representative image)

Huge billboards of schools and colleges plastered with mugshots of their rank holders is not a rare sight these days. However, one such billboard has left netizens fuming online after it featured kids from nursery to first grade.

A picture of the poster from Hyderabad has taken social media by storm after a user shared it saying: “Nursery toppers…! For what…Who’s drinking milk fast?”

The students were all from Priya Bharati High School, a Telangana government recognised school, according to the banner.

The poster drew flak online and netizens argued how toddlers should not be pitted against each other at such a tender age. Most slammed it as the toxic craze ailing the country’s educational system.Here’s how people reacted to it online.

