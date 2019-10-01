Hyderabad school toppers’ banner featuring pre-schoolers irks netizens online

Huge billboards of schools and colleges plastered with mugshots of their rank holders is not a rare sight these days. However, one such billboard has left netizens fuming online after it featured kids from nursery to first grade.

Advertising

A picture of the poster from Hyderabad has taken social media by storm after a user shared it saying: “Nursery toppers…! For what…Who’s drinking milk fast?”

The students were all from Priya Bharati High School, a Telangana government recognised school, according to the banner.

Nursery toppers…! 🤦‍♂️ For what…Who’s drinking milk fast..? pic.twitter.com/dNkifWmrHZ — Krrissh Yadhu (@KrrisshYadhu) September 27, 2019

The poster drew flak online and netizens argued how toddlers should not be pitted against each other at such a tender age. Most slammed it as the toxic craze ailing the country’s educational system.Here’s how people reacted to it online.

This is pure marketing, they dont care about your kids growth (Their business model is at the cost of childhood being destroyed)

Wake up India! https://t.co/UswMIT0s4p — Akash Jogdand (@IamAkashJogdand) October 1, 2019

Your race has been started before you see the world..🥺 https://t.co/sy7k8PxEwH — Praveen Naik (@pravipravinaik) October 1, 2019

Educational nonsense at its peak !!! https://t.co/a06W4oPXdl — suji (@varniavi) September 30, 2019

Congrats to all toppers. Hope the parents have enrolled them for iit coaching. https://t.co/ZyiaUfvyn3 — Joel (@UmustFollowJoel) September 30, 2019

This is what is wrong with our education system. https://t.co/TQClawM8Ie — Nishant (@Nishant05772156) September 29, 2019

Really unfortunate to see these compitive age is growing here. https://t.co/3CbLrfV0CV — i)ebasis RR IvIishra (@DebasisTwwTs) September 29, 2019

This new trend is terrifying. Stop glorifying and idolizing toppers. It pushes toppers to the unreal fool’s paradise and put undue pressure on others. No relation whatsoever if toppers of these messed up examinations would make a better person or live better lives. https://t.co/m7e5Yzwqb0 — Vivek Vyas (@viveknkvyas) September 29, 2019