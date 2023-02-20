Hyderabad restaurant names thali catering to 20 guests at a time after Sonu Sood, he calls it ‘India’s Biggest Plate’

Actor Sonu Sood won many admirers for his philanthropic work as he helped migrants reach home during the first and second waves of the pandemic. And now, a restaurant in Hyderabad has honoured Sood by naming their biggest thali after him.

The actor was in attendance and posed for photos at Gismat Jail Mandi restaurant in Hyderabad. The jail-themed restaurant named the thali that can cater to 20 people at a time after the actor. Posing with the thali that was filled with non-vegetarian delicacies and biryani, Sood wrote on Instagram, “India’s Biggest Plate” is now named after me. Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time. Humbled.”

Shared one day ago, Sood’s post has received more than 11.91 lakh likes. The restaurant also shared the post on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Sir you have biggest heart and we cannot find a better name for the plate sir. Truly humbled and happy to have you in Hyderabad and your presence is still here and thank you for creating that massive positive aura in GISMAT JAIL MANDI. Thank you to our customer god’sfor making the event and plate massive success.”

Many netizens were miffed by Sood endorsing non-veg food while himself being a vegetarian.

“This is simply mind blowing,” commented a user. “I really appreciate your efforts and you truly deserve this but we would have been more happy to see a vegetarian biggest plate instead of watching so many dead animals in your plate sir. I am one of those who got benefitted from Sonu Sood foundation joint efforts with SpiceJet when you bring us to India from Philippines during Covid,” said another. “Being a vegetarian guy. Don’t promote non-veg,” said a third.