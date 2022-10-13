Watch: Hyderabad man swept away with bike in heavy rain, rescued by locals

After heavy rains lashed Hyderabad Thursday, the ANI news agency posted a video that showed a man getting swept away along with his bike as constant rains turned the city’s streets into fast-moving streams. It was reported that the man was later rescued by locals in the Borabanda area of the Telangana capital.

ALSO READ | #DelhiRains trends on Twitter as heavy rain continues to lash national capital

Commenting on this video, many netizens said that the indiscriminate urbanisation and poor infrastructure were responsible for the frequent flooding of major metropolitans in the country. Delhi and Bengaluru were recently flooded following heavy rain.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/kbTpef43jt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Even in such heavy rain, there was no power cut. Hats off to Telangana govt 👏 — Sudhakar (@sudhakcr) October 12, 2022

The poor infrastructure in our cities and our complete lack of preparedness for climate change and extreme weather events should be our main concern.

But none of our politicians seem concerned https://t.co/rYiGAjG7AI — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 13, 2022

Fill the ponds, lakes, water body and make cities, cover the cities with full of concrete. Then this is the outcome of it. — Subrata Das (@subradas1991) October 13, 2022

Our cities are a mess. Climate change is coming and it’s going to get much much worse. https://t.co/lSxnnuGcpL — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) October 13, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, “Fill the ponds, lakes, water body and make cities, cover the cities with full of concrete. Then this is the outcome of it.” Another user remarked, “The poor infrastructure in our cities and our complete lack of preparedness for climate change and extreme weather events should be our main concern. But none of our politicians seem concerned”.

Thanks to the heavy rains, many neighbourhoods such as Charminar, Borabanda, Manikonda and Ramachandrapuram saw flooding, which led to traffic congestion. In August, similar scenes were witnessed in Hyderabad as roads got submerged in rainwater. The India Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain) for all seven zones of Hyderabad for Thursday and Friday.