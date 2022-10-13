scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Watch: Hyderabad man swept away with bike in heavy rain, rescued by locals

The India Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad for Thursday and Friday.

After heavy rains lashed Hyderabad Thursday, the ANI news agency posted a video that showed a man getting swept away along with his bike as constant rains turned the city’s streets into fast-moving streams. It was reported that the man was later rescued by locals in the Borabanda area of the Telangana capital.

Commenting on this video, many netizens said that the indiscriminate urbanisation and poor infrastructure were responsible for the frequent flooding of major metropolitans in the country. Delhi and Bengaluru were recently flooded following heavy rain.

A Twitter user wrote, “Fill the ponds, lakes, water body and make cities, cover the cities with full of concrete. Then this is the outcome of it.” Another user remarked, “The poor infrastructure in our cities and our complete lack of preparedness for climate change and extreme weather events should be our main concern. But none of our politicians seem concerned”.

Thanks to the heavy rains, many neighbourhoods such as Charminar, Borabanda, Manikonda and Ramachandrapuram saw flooding, which led to traffic congestion. In August, similar scenes were witnessed in Hyderabad as roads got submerged in rainwater. The India Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain) for all seven zones of Hyderabad for Thursday and Friday.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 03:39:37 pm
