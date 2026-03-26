Hyderabad cops raid bakery unit found making cakes and buns with ‘rotten eggs, hazardous chemicals’

Authorities also confiscated large stocks of rotten raw materials and equipment used in the manufacturing process

An unauthorised bakery unit in Hyderabad’s Katedan was recently raided and shut down by the police after officials allegedly discovered the use of synthetic colours, unsafe flavouring agents and spoiled ingredients in food production.

The establishment, which allegedly passed off adulterated products as genuine bakery items, was being operated by three individuals who have now been taken into custody. Authorities also confiscated large stocks of rotten raw materials and equipment used in the manufacturing process.

“Illegal Bakery Unit Using Rotten Eggs and Chemicals Busted in Katedan; Three Apprehended,” Hyderabad City Police wrote in a post.

According to the department, “The Mailardevpally Police conducted a raid on an illegal food manufacturing unit operating under the name ‘Madhurai Meenakshi Food Company’ at Katedan, Hyderabad. During the operation, three persons — Afridi Ansari (22), Supervisor and resident of Katedan (native of Jharkhand); Yaseen (32), Manager and resident of Indra Society, Katedan; and Khatreshan, resident of Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta — were apprehended for running the unit.”