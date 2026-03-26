Hyderabad cops raid bakery unit found making cakes and buns with ‘rotten eggs, hazardous chemicals’

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An unauthorised bakery unit in Hyderabad’s Katedan was recently raided and shut down by the police after officials allegedly discovered the use of synthetic colours, unsafe flavouring agents and spoiled ingredients in food production.
The establishment, which allegedly passed off adulterated products as genuine bakery items, was being operated by three individuals who have now been taken into custody. Authorities also confiscated large stocks of rotten raw materials and equipment used in the manufacturing process.
“Illegal Bakery Unit Using Rotten Eggs and Chemicals Busted in Katedan; Three Apprehended,” Hyderabad City Police wrote in a post.
According to the department, “The Mailardevpally Police conducted a raid on an illegal food manufacturing unit operating under the name ‘Madhurai Meenakshi Food Company’ at Katedan, Hyderabad. During the operation, three persons — Afridi Ansari (22), Supervisor and resident of Katedan (native of Jharkhand); Yaseen (32), Manager and resident of Indra Society, Katedan; and Khatreshan, resident of Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta — were apprehended for running the unit.”
Officials further stated, “The accused were found preparing donut buns and cakes in extremely unhygienic conditions using rotten eggs and hazardous chemicals such as sodium benzoate, sorbic acid, and PGPR liquid. These adulterated food items were allegedly sold as genuine products, posing serious health risks, particularly to children.”
During the raid, police seized “large quantities of spoiled eggs, chemicals, bakery products, synthetic colours and flavours, along with machinery used in the manufacturing process.” A case has been filed at Mailardevpally police station, and further investigation is in progress.
𝗜𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝗴𝗴𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗻; 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱
The Mailardevpally Police conducted a raid on an illegal food manufacturing unit operating under the name “Madhurai… pic.twitter.com/uP7z521fnb
— Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 25, 2026
The incident quickly gained traction online, with social media users expressing concern and appreciation for the action taken. One person wrote, “Imagine all these consumed by customera at tea stalls, small eateries . Long term health hazard ,these bakery folks must be handled.”
Another user commented, “Very good job by Hyd City Police. Thank you for very much for safeguarding citizens from adulteration/Duplication/Unhygienic food related products or items.I appreciate hyd City Police for fast action.”
“The owners name also must be published. If they have any other business interests then that too must be investigated,” someone else suggested. A fourth individual added, “There is so many biscuit and food procsssing units please inspect and cover all the food units.”