‘He’s a legend’: Hyderabad man uses Zomato to get free ride, praised on social media

Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty recently shared how he managed to get a ride to his home and get a meal thanks to a food delivery app.

As the cab services showed high tariff on the apps, he decided to tag along with the food delivery guy taking back his order to his home address.

A Hyderabad man’s innovative solution to get to his destination after failing to book a cab on taxi-hailing apps has resulted in him receiving a lot of praise on social media. After failing to get a taxi, the man managed to get to his destination thanks to a food-delivery rider.

Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty recently revealed that one day he was hungry and was unable to book a cab. So, he asked a Zomato delivery person to deliver food from a restaurant to his house and to take him along. In a post revealing what had taken place, Komirisetty thanks the food delivery app for the free ride.

“I just opened Zomato and searched for food shops around me, I found one Dosa Bandi near me and ordered Egg Dosa. The delivery boy came and he was going to pickup my order at Dosa Bandi. So, I called him and said this is my order, I asked him to drop me in the delivery location(My Room Address).”

The story was praised by the official Zomato Twitter handle as well which tweeted:”Modern problems require modern solutions” and added a GIF.

Although the story was shared on Facebook last week, it went viral after many pages shared it recently.

