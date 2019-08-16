‘He’s a legend’: Hyderabad man uses Zomato to get free ride, praised on social media

A Hyderabad man’s innovative solution to get to his destination after failing to book a cab on taxi-hailing apps has resulted in him receiving a lot of praise on social media. After failing to get a taxi, the man managed to get to his destination thanks to a food-delivery rider.

Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty recently revealed that one day he was hungry and was unable to book a cab. So, he asked a Zomato delivery person to deliver food from a restaurant to his house and to take him along. In a post revealing what had taken place, Komirisetty thanks the food delivery app for the free ride.

“I just opened Zomato and searched for food shops around me, I found one Dosa Bandi near me and ordered Egg Dosa. The delivery boy came and he was going to pickup my order at Dosa Bandi. So, I called him and said this is my order, I asked him to drop me in the delivery location(My Room Address).”

The story was praised by the official Zomato Twitter handle as well which tweeted:”Modern problems require modern solutions” and added a GIF.

Modern problems require modern solutions. ^PC pic.twitter.com/2bmo7EMIpu — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 6, 2019

Although the story was shared on Facebook last week, it went viral after many pages shared it recently.