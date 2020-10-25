Hyderabad-based jeweller bags Guinness record for making a ring with 7,801 diamonds

The record-breaking piece has a total of six layers, with the first five layers having eight petals each. (Picture credit: Guinessworldrecords.com)

A Hyderabad-based jeweller has bagged the Guinness World Record for the most number of diamonds set in one ring.

Kotti Srikanth, owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers), used a total of 7,801 gems for a flower-shaped ring in order to make it to the book of records.

The ring was named ‘The Divine – 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’, taking inspiration from Brahma Kamalam, a rare flower found in the Himalayas.

“In India, we have a tradition of worshipping our Gods with garlands of flowers and individual flowers are used as an offering. The flowers signify the essence of purity,” Kotti said while talking to the Guinness World Records.

The video features the ring and its making. The record-breaking piece has a total of six layers, with the first five layers having eight petals each. The last layer features six petals with three filaments in the centre.

According to the official website, the designing process for the ring started back in September of 2018. Once the design was finalised, the Hallmark Jewellers team used computer-aided design (CAD) to calculate the number of diamonds they would need for the ring.

