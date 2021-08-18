Watch: Hyderabad animal activist group rescues puppy trapped in high drain for over 10 hours

A mother dog’s desperate cries and attempt to save her puppies left residents at a Hyderabad locality worried. But thanks to a group of animal activists in the city, the pooches were saved in time and reunited with their mother. The heartwarming rescue video has gone viral online, with netizens showering praise on the rescuers.

Members of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) were called in to help the puppies that fell through a manhole and got trapped inside a high drain. As the residents in Shaikpet saw the mother wandering around the drain and trying to enter it through a small opening, they decided to get proper help.

When AWCS’ team arrived, they saw it was not possible to pull out the puppies through the small opening. “So we hired a concrete-breaking machine and made a hole in the road,” the group wrote while sharing the video. The video showed one man climbing down with a torch, looking for the puppies, trapped for more than 10 hours.

One by one, five “hungry and scared” dogs were brought outside the high drain safely and reunited with the mother.

Watch the rescue operation here:

“They drank milk from mother after a long time!” the group added. Grateful for their help, the group added that the mother later came to thank them for rescuing her babies. “Thanks to Narayanamma Engineering Colleges students and staff who helped us to save these pups,” the group added.

They also said that the family was up for adoption and if anyone was interested could contact them.

People on social media loved their efforts for saving the animals and many hoped the dogs get their forever home soon.