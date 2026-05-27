‘Demise of ancient civilisation’: Stray dog scavenging food inside Hyderabad airport lounge sparks online outrage

A video of a passenger lounge at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sparked a debate after a stray dog was spotted on a table, eating leftover food. The widely shared video raised questions about passenger safety and hygiene standards.

Sharing the video, an X handle @gharkekalesh wrote, “Stray dog caught scavenging food leftovers from tables in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport lounge.”

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Stray dog caught scavenging food leftovers from tables in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport lounge. It highlights major lapses in security, hygiene & stray animal control at a busy intl terminal. Video sparks debate pic.twitter.com/p6vvPKJvqi — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 26, 2026

Several users slammed the airport authorities for poor management. One user noted, “If this is the situation of Airport then just imagine the situation else where…… Why tourist will visit India….. Government need to look into these kind of matters seriously, law on common sense need of the hour.”

Another user wrote, “Demise of an ancient civilisation. People call this menace but fail to see the hunger. No one calling out the person who didn’t dispose off the food, but shamelessly after the dog for acting like a dog. In the west, people would’ve actually come forward to feed the hungry soul!”

“What a chill moment. Not only the dog, the guys on the other table are equally chilled out too. This picture shows people in real life are chilled out. It’s the people on social media who create unwanted heat,” a third user reacted.

Soon after the video went viral, RGIA Hyderabad stated that it is coordinating with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to tackle the issue of stray dogs within airport premises. According to the airport authorities, regular monitoring and control drives are underway, and 21 stray dogs have been dealt with since January 2026.

The airport further noted that waste disposal measures have been tightened, including stricter enforcement of the use of covered bins. Authorities added that staff members have been instructed to remain alert and to ensure that all preventive protocols are consistently followed.

“Strict waste management protocols have been reinforced across all service providers, including mandatory disposal in covered bins. In parallel, on-ground staff have been comprehensively sensitised to maintain heightened vigilance and proactively implement preventive measures to ensure such occurrences are effectively mitigated,” they said.

Hyderabad: A video of a stray dog roaming inside a passenger lounge at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has gone viral, sparking outrage and raising concerns over passenger safety and airport hygiene standards. In response, the airport tweets, “…we are working in… pic.twitter.com/Il39ds0QRx — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

DISCLAIMER: This content should not be used as professional advice regarding public health, safety regulations, or travel standards.