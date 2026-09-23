Rs 2,600 cr wealth: Zepto co-founder, not Aadit Palicha, is India’s youngest rich lister

Hurun has released its annual India Rich List, highlighting the country’s wealthiest individuals and families, as well as some of the youngest entrepreneurs to make the cut this year. Among the new generation of wealthy founders, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra has emerged as the youngest entrant on the 2026 list.
At just 23, Vohra has a reported wealth of Rs 2,600 crore, while his Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha, 24, has accumulated Rs 3,500 crore. The two have once again emerged as the youngest entrants on the list, highlighting how quickly India’s startup ecosystem has created wealth for young entrepreneurs.
Vohra, who was born in 2003 and grew up in Mumbai, has been friends with Palicha since childhood. The two were studying computer science at Stanford University when they decided to leave college and focus on their startup. They went on to launch Zepto in 2021.
The list also features several other young founders who have built significant wealth through their businesses. Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg, co-founders of AI startup Wispr Flow, made their debut at age 28 with Rs 4,200 crore each, making them among the youngest artificial intelligence entrepreneurs on the list.
They are joined by Sachidanand Upadhyay of Lords Mark Industries, who is also 28 and has a wealth of Rs 2,900 crore. Shashvat Nakrani of BharatPe, also 28, features on the list with Rs 1,500 crore.
Among entrepreneurs in their early thirties, Manik Garg and family of Saatvik Green Energy made their debut at 31 with wealth of Rs 2,300 crore, bringing the renewable energy sector into the mix.
Aravind Srinivas of Perplexity, 32, has a wealth of Rs 28,500 crore, while Ritesh Agarwal of Prism (OYO), also 32, has Rs 19,900 crore. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya of Cupid, 32, emerged as the year’s fastest wealth creator with Rs 18,800 crore.
Gautam Adani and family reclaimed the top spot as India’s richest with wealth of Rs 9.23 lakh crore, marking a 13 per cent increase and moving up from second place last year.
Mukesh Ambani and family, who topped the list last year, slipped to second position with wealth of Rs 8.63 lakh crore following a 10 per cent decline. The difference between the two fortunes now stands at Rs 59,400 crore.