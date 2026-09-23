Rs 2,600 cr wealth: Zepto co-founder, not Aadit Palicha, is India’s youngest rich lister

Vohra, who was born in 2003 and grew up in Mumbai, has been friends with Palicha since childhood.

Hurun has released its annual India Rich List, highlighting the country’s wealthiest individuals and families, as well as some of the youngest entrepreneurs to make the cut this year. Among the new generation of wealthy founders, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra has emerged as the youngest entrant on the 2026 list.

At just 23, Vohra has a reported wealth of Rs 2,600 crore, while his Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha, 24, has accumulated Rs 3,500 crore. The two have once again emerged as the youngest entrants on the list, highlighting how quickly India’s startup ecosystem has created wealth for young entrepreneurs.

Vohra, who was born in 2003 and grew up in Mumbai, has been friends with Palicha since childhood. The two were studying computer science at Stanford University when they decided to leave college and focus on their startup. They went on to launch Zepto in 2021.