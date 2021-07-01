scorecardresearch
Hungama 2 trailer sparks hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter

While many said that the sequel trailer was not up to the mark, the reprised version of “Chura Ke Dil Mera” also did not sit well with netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 10:19:17 pm
Netizens are sharing memes and jokes on Twitter after Disney Plus-Hotstar released the trailer of Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 film.

The drama-comedy, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, has been directed by Priyadarshan. The film is set to be released on July 23 on the streaming platform.

While the film promises to be a wild and chaotic ride, with makers calling it ‘double the fun’, netizens couldn’t agree.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The film also marks Shilpa Shetty’s comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood after seven years.

