Hungama 2 trailer sparks hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter

Netizens are sharing memes and jokes on Twitter after Disney Plus-Hotstar released the trailer of Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 film.

The drama-comedy, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, has been directed by Priyadarshan. The film is set to be released on July 23 on the streaming platform.

While the film promises to be a wild and chaotic ride, with makers calling it ‘double the fun’, netizens couldn’t agree.

While many said that the sequel trailer was not up to the mark, the reprised version of “Chura Ke Dil Mera” also did not sit well with netizens.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

#Hungama2 trailer released Featuring Shilpa, Paresh Rawal,Meezaan, Pranitha, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi nd Ashutosh Rana…🙂😶 Meanwhile #JhonnyLever Sir After Watching The Trailer To Priyadarshan Be like.😬😶🥲 pic.twitter.com/3If9I7VJaZ — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) July 1, 2021

My reaction after watching hungama 2 trailer:- pic.twitter.com/Yc7y7mfjMN — Mad king (@GJhamtani) July 1, 2021

Hungama 2 is to be released on 23rd July. Meanwhile Memers- #Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/Eg6X1Spfjd — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) June 30, 2021

The film also marks Shilpa Shetty’s comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood after seven years.