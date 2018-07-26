Rajasthan BJP chief says Humayun gave ‘advice to Babur’ when dying; Twitterati roast with memes

Rajasthan BJP president was addressing the media on recent killings in Alwar. (Source: Twitter) Rajasthan BJP president was addressing the media on recent killings in Alwar. (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan BJP president recently said that when Mughal emperor Humayun was on his deathbed, he summoned Babur and told him to respect cows, Brahmins and women, if he wanted to rule India. Madan Lal Saini was talking to the press on the issue of recent lynching in Alwar. Arguing that people should respect the points of “belief of any country, society or religion”, he highlighted the ‘conversation’ between the two Mughal emperors.

His remark, however, created a huge buzz online as the history lesson was not but a gaffe as Babur was Humayun’s father and has passed away 25 years prior to latter’s death.

“Kisi bhi samaj, desh, dharm ke shraddha ke bindu ka samman sabhi logo ne karna chahiye. Mujhe yaad ata hai, jab Humayun mar raha tha, us samay usne Babur ko bulaya tha. Aur unhone kaha tha ki Hindustan me tumko sashan karna hai to teen chizo ka dhyan rakhna. (People should respect the points of belief of any country, society or religion. I remember, when Humayun was dying, he summoned Babur. And he had said that if you want to rule Hindustan, you should keep three things in mind),” Saini had told reporters. “Ek to gaai, Brahman aur mahila, inke izzat pe kisi bhi tarah ka inke apman nahi hona chahiye. Hindustan isko sahan nahi karta hai (There shouldn’t be any insult to the honour of cow, Brahmin and women. Hindustan doesn’t tolerate this),” the Rajasthan BJP president stressed.

Videos of the conference went viral on social media with many trolling the politician for faulty history knowledge. While many were irked by the remark others took a sarcastic route to take a jibe at him. Sample these:

Please read history before misinterpreting it for your present politics. Babar died before Humayun. https://t.co/Rs7upFq2GY — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) July 26, 2018

Er, dear Sir, Babur was the father and Humayun the son !

and Humayun died in an accidental fall while descending a staircase, not in bed . https://t.co/bm3gxQmUtG — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) July 25, 2018

Humayun originally called Alexander but his ISD was deactivated owing to excess love jihad. Then they formed a whatsapp group called destroy Hindus with the Pope as admin. Then they caused a drought that created #Rajesthan out of the Indian Ocean. Stop lynching #IndianHistory https://t.co/UWfYKT1iAe — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 25, 2018

Babur died over two decades before Humayun but Humayun used Vedic Technology to call Babur https://t.co/1A2gn554l7 — Joy (@Joydas) July 25, 2018

When Humayun was dying he called up Babur and said – “Whenever you go to Churchgate for work from Andheri always take return ticket. It is cheaper” — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 26, 2018

When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, “If you want to rule Hindustan, you must keep three things in mind- Fake history, fanning persecution complex of the majority, & crony-capitalism”. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 26, 2018

When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him,”If you ever want to eat Biryani, make sure that it is not Veg Biryani.” — Ajinkya Prabhu (@AjinkyaPrabhu) July 26, 2018

When Humayun was dying, he called Babur on WhatsApp and told him, “Mera aadhaar card cancel karwa dena”. — Jeeves (@Dont_Ask_Jeeves) July 26, 2018

Humayun died in 1556. But when he was dying, he somehow called Babur who was already dead in 1531 to give him this gyaan. — Paresh (@hi_paresh) July 25, 2018

When Humayun was dying he trunk-called his long dead Abba, Babar and told him, there will come a day when Hindustan will be ruled by morons. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) July 25, 2018

when humayun was dying he said this is so sad birbal play aisi laagi lagan meera ho gayi magan. — mithrandir (@karan_ughrora) July 26, 2018

When Humayun was dying he called up Babur and said “Pitaji woh mein tha jisne aapki patlun 2 bilang choti kar di thi” — ChaasMaster (@ChaasMaster) July 26, 2018

When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and said, “I don’t feel so good. I don’t wanna go.”#Humayun #ThrowbackThursday — Manu Vijayan (@lallu_mallu) July 26, 2018

Referring to the alleged killing of Rakbar Khan in Alwar while he was transporting cows to his village in Haryana, Saini said that he was previously booked under cases of cow smuggling. However, Saini added that the death of Rakbar was unfortunate.

