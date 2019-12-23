Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’: Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem wins support online

Some verses from the poem are: "Dictators will come and go. The NRC papers, we won't show. You blind us with tear gas, you poison our waters. That our love will sweeten And we'll drink it all in a go."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 1:27:25 pm
CAA, CAB, NRC, varun grover, Varun Grover anti NRC poem, shashi tharoor, Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge, varun grover, CAA protests, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Viewed over two lakh times, Varun Grover’s video has won praise from many including politicians such as Shashi Tharoor and Sitaram Yechury.

Amid the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, writer-comedian Varun Grover took to Twitter to express his opinion on the subject and extend his support to the protesters.

Captioned, “हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे। (We will not show the papers),” Grover tweeted a video of himself reciting a poem inspired by the “spirit of every protester and India-lover” and credited Indian lyricist Rahat Indori and the Bangla slogans

Watch the video here:

Viewed over two lakh times, the viral video has won praise from many including prominent personalities such as Shashi Tharoor and Sitaram Yechury.

