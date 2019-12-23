‘Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’: Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem wins support online

Viewed over two lakh times, Varun Grover’s video has won praise from many including politicians such as Shashi Tharoor and Sitaram Yechury. Viewed over two lakh times, Varun Grover’s video has won praise from many including politicians such as Shashi Tharoor and Sitaram Yechury.

Amid the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, writer-comedian Varun Grover took to Twitter to express his opinion on the subject and extend his support to the protesters.

Captioned, “हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे। (We will not show the papers),” Grover tweeted a video of himself reciting a poem inspired by the “spirit of every protester and India-lover” and credited Indian lyricist Rahat Indori and the Bangla slogans

Some verses from the poem are: “Dictators will come and go. The NRC papers, we won’t show. You blind us with tear gas, you poison our waters. That our love will sweeten And we’ll drink it all in a go.”

Watch the video here:

“हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे।” Inspired by the spirit of every protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans. (There is no copyright on these words – feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — वरुण (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

Viewed over two lakh times, the viral video has won praise from many including prominent personalities such as Shashi Tharoor and Sitaram Yechury.

Thank you @varungrover, for giving India this brilliant anthem to resist this anti-people government and its draconian moves on CAA and NRC. https://t.co/5PMaKrgTvX — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 21, 2019

@varungrover Thank you. That is all I can muster at this moment. https://t.co/0kKbtjd9Ff — Ayasmita kar (@meera_kar) December 22, 2019

The soundtrack of a generation. https://t.co/JSBkYtwVIB — Nagarjun / നാഗാർജ്ജുൻ (@knagarjun) December 22, 2019

