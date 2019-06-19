Toggle Menu
This artwork of Chhatrapati Shivaji on a field is visible on Google Maps and is going viral

Although the tribute was made on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti this year in February, it wasn't until recently that the video went viral.

Many were surprised to see the artwork on Google Maps.

Social media users have been full of praise for a work of art on a field in Maharashtra after a video of it being discovered on Google maps went viral. Satellite images from Google Maps show that the artwork of Chhatrapati Shivaji was made on a field in the village of Nilanga in Latur district.

The enormous artwork was made over 2.4 lakh sq feet spread over six acres at a farm by popular rangoli artist Mangesh Nipanikar, who has made similar rangolis in the past.

As the tribute to the great king went viral online, including on mediums like WhatsApp, people praised the effort. Although the tribute was made on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti this year in February, it wasn’t until recently that the video went viral.

In case you want to check out the artwork yourself, turn on the satellite view on Google Maps and search for ‘Chhatrapati Shree Shivaji Maharaj Farm Painting Art’ or ‘Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grass photo farm’.

Speaking to local media outlet Pratham Post, Nipanikar said, “Last year we made a world record-breaking rangoli of Shivaji. This year we had a different concept. Marathwada is drought-hit region so it was decided to make a green image of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The objective was to celebrate a green Shivaji Jayanti.”

The artwork had been open to the public in February and visitors were also to be given seeds of tulsi plants.

