This artwork of Chhatrapati Shivaji on a field is visible on Google Maps and is going viral

Social media users have been full of praise for a work of art on a field in Maharashtra after a video of it being discovered on Google maps went viral. Satellite images from Google Maps show that the artwork of Chhatrapati Shivaji was made on a field in the village of Nilanga in Latur district.

Advertising

The enormous artwork was made over 2.4 lakh sq feet spread over six acres at a farm by popular rangoli artist Mangesh Nipanikar, who has made similar rangolis in the past.

This is an incredible Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crop art from the Farmers of small village in Nilanga, Latur, Maharashtra. (WA) pic.twitter.com/QG3sSJqed0 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 18, 2019

As the tribute to the great king went viral online, including on mediums like WhatsApp, people praised the effort. Although the tribute was made on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti this year in February, it wasn’t until recently that the video went viral.

अद्वितीय — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) June 19, 2019

Amazing..It must be seen by all the citizens of our country. https://t.co/QaUzI94Vbd — Rishabh Malhotra (@RishabhMtweets) June 19, 2019

Wow!! I actually went on maps to find it, and it is there!! https://t.co/use4TP6pZq pic.twitter.com/ZvPA944gqF — Hrucha Mehta Jossan (@hrucha) June 19, 2019

This is masterpiece. One of the greatest KING ever. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj🤩🤩 https://t.co/QmobsTgPcW — Mallikarjun D. Luffy (@CRonaldofied) June 18, 2019

This art is priceless — Tzar Khatri (@tzarkhatri) June 18, 2019

Tribute to great warrior 🙏 — Sarang Khadake (@sarangkhadake) June 19, 2019

In case you want to check out the artwork yourself, turn on the satellite view on Google Maps and search for ‘Chhatrapati Shree Shivaji Maharaj Farm Painting Art’ or ‘Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grass photo farm’.

Speaking to local media outlet Pratham Post, Nipanikar said, “Last year we made a world record-breaking rangoli of Shivaji. This year we had a different concept. Marathwada is drought-hit region so it was decided to make a green image of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The objective was to celebrate a green Shivaji Jayanti.”

The artwork had been open to the public in February and visitors were also to be given seeds of tulsi plants.