Watch: Huge, lone bear wanders around Florida golf course

One expects to see bears in forested areas but for a few weeks now, a lone bear has been wandering on a country club’s grounds in Florida, US.

On June 22, 2022, a club named The Club at The Strand, shared pictures and videos on Instagram of a black bear wandering through its fitness centre and tennis courts before finally cooling off in a pond near the club.

This is not the first time that the bear has been seen on the club’s property; it made repeated visits to the golf course in the past week.

While sharing the videos and photos of the bear, the club wrote that the bear, despite its huge size, did not seem aggressive and that “it shuffles out of people’s way and is sensitive to noise”.

The club said it had been in touch with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and hoped for a possible relocation of the bear because the club was close to residential areas. It might get hit by the traffic on the busy roads nearby, the club added.

Many people commented that the bear looked injured on its right front paw and seemed to frequent the pool for cooling off in the hot weather. In recent years, many markets and public parks in the United States have seen frequent wild bear appearances.