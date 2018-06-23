Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

#HrithikVsThanos: Twitterati wonder if Krrish could prevent Thanos’ finger snap

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 10:23:15 pm
hrithik vs thanos, hrithik roshan, 12 years of krrish, twitter trend, twitter meme trend, krrish vs thanos, indian express Much as the trend dominated on Twitter, users didn’t understand why it all started. (Source: Twitter)

Marvel Studios latest film, Avengers: Infinity Wars, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018, ruling not just box office but also people’s hearts, although it left many fans saddened by the ‘shocking’ ending. And while fans around the world are celebrating this ‘greatest’ superhero film that brought together scores of favourite cinematic characters, Indian fans on Saturday pegged their own superhero film against it. As Hrithik Roshan’s fans celebrated 12 years of Krrish, they launched a bout on Twitter pitching Roshan against Thanos. And if you are wondering what the epic battle is about, it’s nothing but of memes and GIFs – and it has left everyone in splits.

With funny one liners and snippets from both the films, many users tried to wonder what would happen if Thanos faced Krrish. Some even compared the Marvel villain’s quest for infinity stones saying, “6 fingered hand of Krrish is greater than Thanos’ gauntlet with 6 infinity stones”.

Sample these:

While many users were confused what led to this amusing hashtag trend on the microblogging site, it’s not uncommon for Tweeple to turn any random things into a hit chatter online.

What do you think about this trend? Tell us in comments below.

