HrithikVsThanos: Twitterati wonder if Krrish could prevent Thanos’ finger snap

Marvel Studios latest film, Avengers: Infinity Wars, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018, ruling not just box office but also people’s hearts, although it left many fans saddened by the ‘shocking’ ending. And while fans around the world are celebrating this ‘greatest’ superhero film that brought together scores of favourite cinematic characters, Indian fans on Saturday pegged their own superhero film against it. As Hrithik Roshan’s fans celebrated 12 years of Krrish, they launched a bout on Twitter pitching Roshan against Thanos. And if you are wondering what the epic battle is about, it’s nothing but of memes and GIFs – and it has left everyone in splits.

With funny one liners and snippets from both the films, many users tried to wonder what would happen if Thanos faced Krrish. Some even compared the Marvel villain’s quest for infinity stones saying, “6 fingered hand of Krrish is greater than Thanos’ gauntlet with 6 infinity stones”.

Sample these:

6 fingered hand of Krrish is greater than Thanos’ gauntlet with 6 infinity stones #HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/QDliVfrsnc — SPS (@2vodok) June 23, 2018

What will happen if Thanos & Krrish gets together? I bet they will wipe out the entire @Marvel Universe. 😀 #HrithikVsThanos @ihrithik pic.twitter.com/VG5kqoVQcT — Prabhu 🏏 ‏ (@Cricprabhu) June 23, 2018

Thanos in time you will know what it’s like to lose, to feel so desperately powerless. @iHrithik is coming

for you #HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/WUBt1GqKGe — Saravanan Hari 🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) June 23, 2018

Finally Hrithik Snapped His 6th Finger 😂😂😂😂 Thanos To Giyo 😂😂#HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/HYfdprcAPs — Clay Jensen (@iamtnvr) June 23, 2018

Infinity war was the biggest crossover in the history until #HrithikVsThanos trended. — Anil Sillay (@anilsillay) June 23, 2018

While many users were confused what led to this amusing hashtag trend on the microblogging site, it’s not uncommon for Tweeple to turn any random things into a hit chatter online.

What do you think about this trend? Tell us in comments below.

