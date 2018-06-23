HrithikVsThanos: Twitterati wonder if Krrish could prevent Thanos’ finger snap

Marvel Studios latest film, Avengers: Infinity Wars, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018, ruling not just box office but also people’s hearts, although it left many fans saddened by the ‘shocking’ ending. And while fans around the world are celebrating this ‘greatest’ superhero film that brought together scores of favourite cinematic characters, Indian fans on Saturday pegged their own superhero film against it. As Hrithik Roshan’s fans celebrated 12 years of Krrish, they launched a bout on Twitter pitching Roshan against Thanos. And if you are wondering what the epic battle is about, it’s nothing but of memes and GIFs – and it has left everyone in splits.
With funny one liners and snippets from both the films, many users tried to wonder what would happen if Thanos faced Krrish. Some even compared the Marvel villain’s quest for infinity stones saying, “6 fingered hand of Krrish is greater than Thanos’ gauntlet with 6 infinity stones”.
Sample these:
Can Thanos or any other superstar in Marvel Avengers do like this. #HrithikVsThanos @HrithikkRoshan@Hrithik_Fans pic.twitter.com/2CdqvSANDo
6 fingered hand of Krrish is greater than Thanos’ gauntlet with 6 infinity stones #HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/QDliVfrsnc
What will happen if Thanos & Krrish gets together? I bet they will wipe out the entire @Marvel Universe. 😀 #HrithikVsThanos @ihrithik pic.twitter.com/VG5kqoVQcT
Thanos in time you will know what it’s like to lose, to feel so desperately powerless. @iHrithik is coming
for you #HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/WUBt1GqKGe
Finally Hrithik Snapped His 6th Finger 😂😂😂😂
Thanos To Giyo 😂😂#HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/HYfdprcAPs
Bheem at #HrithikVsThanos battleground pic.twitter.com/ObEniFZXB4
#HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/aS5e9xUeH7
Infinity war was the biggest crossover in the history until #HrithikVsThanos trended.
#HrithikVsThanos Can Thanos tell Kyun Hota hai Pyaar @HrithikkRoshan @Hrithik_Fans pic.twitter.com/Zojz0JtPrh
Guys truly it’s like impossible to imagining Thanos and Gamora doing this dance…. #HrithikVsThanos @HrithikkRoshan@Hrithik_Fans pic.twitter.com/oft4JKmqU9
While many users were confused what led to this amusing hashtag trend on the microblogging site, it’s not uncommon for Tweeple to turn any random things into a hit chatter online.
#HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/WA8gQFeJT7
Thanos after seeing #HrithikVsThanos Trend pic.twitter.com/Ji2sEjTOlV
Ppl trending #HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/igAuDG1AvC
It seems Krish will kill Thanos in #Avengers4 lol 😂 that is why #HrithikvsThanos… #2Point0 #2point0modeon pic.twitter.com/mYCvUM7Izf
#HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/QNzs3EDQSd
#HrithikVsThanos pic.twitter.com/dsXH9YYeWq
What do you think about this trend? Tell us in comments below.
