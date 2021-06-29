Hrithik Roshan is impressed as fan comes up with Krrish 4 plot in 5 minutes: ‘Imagination’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan pleasantly surprised fans as he took to his social media handle to announce the fourth installment of his superhero franchise ‘Krrish’ recently. As many came up with fan-made video trailers and mashups after the announcement, one man’s story plot got a nod from the actor himself!

It all started when a Twitter user Ꮪambit (@LuciferIite) shared the storyline as his input for Krrish 4. He wrote that he came up with the hilarious fan-fiction in barely five minutes for Wattpad, a website for writers to publish new user-generated stories and getting community feedback. Using his epic imaginative powers, the fan not only wanted to bring back Jaadu, but also wanted both Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan’s characters to travel back in time.

And if it wasn’t enough, he aimed to make not just Roshan a superhero but add some superpowers to Chopra’s character, as we still don’t have a female-led superhero film in India.

Read his storyline here:

I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TtKonzOBjq — ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@LuciferIite) June 24, 2021

Adding that even Rakesh Roshan, film’s director and Hrithik’s father, would never would be able to come up with such a exciting plot-twist, his tweets left many in splits online. It also caught the eye of the lead actor himself, without even being tagged. Finally appreciating his efforts, Roshan gave 100 marks for his imagination.

Imagination 💯 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2021

And it seems not just the actors, netizens too enjoyed the crazy plot and its twist, with many saying surely Rakesh Roshan can’t come up with something like this. Others, while congratulating him, hoped some of his ideas may come to fruition.

