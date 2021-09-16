scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
‘Seepage doesn’t discriminate’: Paint companies, netizens have a field day after spotting damp spot on Hrithik Roshan’s wall

The photo soon went viral on multiple social media sites and while some reacted with jokes, others 'fixed it' with Photoshop.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 16, 2021 11:00:30 am
Hrithik Roshan, hrithik roshan damp wall, hrithik roshan mother date, hrithik roshan damp wall memes, hrithik seepage wall jokes, entertainment news, viral news, indian express indian express, indian express newsIt all started when Roshan shared a mirror selfie of him enjoying a "lazy breakfast date" with mother Pinky Roshan.

When it comes to social media posts by celebrities, eagle-eyed fans and netizens can sometimes obsess over the tiniest of details. And that’s exactly what happened when Hrithik Roshan shared a sweet post about spending time with his mother. What caught their eye was ‘seelan’ (seepage) on the wall. Soon, it led to relatable reactions and got even paint companies involved, starting a laughing riot online.

It all started when Roshan shared a mirror selfie of him enjoying a “lazy breakfast date” with mother Pinky Roshan, saying it felt like a Sunday mid-week. “Now go give your mom a hug,” the actor tweeted, along with a picture that showed his mother standing outside on the balcony, while he was seated on a chair inside.

But instead of appreciating the message, some of his followers on both Instagram and Twitter started to comment on the post, highlighting the damp wall and its worn-out paint. However, the War actor, known for his sense of humour, stole the show with his sassy reply.

While some fans linked the dampness on the wall to his humbleness, lauding him for not flaunting off his wealth, others remarked that it’s a Mumbai problem. Many joked they were happy to see even stars face seepage woes. But it was attention from two paint companies that left others laughing out loud on the microblogging site.

While one shared a meme featuring him saying it’s “not funny” to poke fun at someone for scruffy walls, another quipped to call the expert and not Jadoo if he ever needed “scientific waterproofing solution”.

The photo soon went viral on multiple social media sites and while some reacted with jokes, others ‘fixed it’ with Photoshop! Check out how netizens reacted to his post:

