‘Seepage doesn’t discriminate’: Paint companies, netizens have a field day after spotting damp spot on Hrithik Roshan’s wall

When it comes to social media posts by celebrities, eagle-eyed fans and netizens can sometimes obsess over the tiniest of details. And that’s exactly what happened when Hrithik Roshan shared a sweet post about spending time with his mother. What caught their eye was ‘seelan’ (seepage) on the wall. Soon, it led to relatable reactions and got even paint companies involved, starting a laughing riot online.

It all started when Roshan shared a mirror selfie of him enjoying a “lazy breakfast date” with mother Pinky Roshan, saying it felt like a Sunday mid-week. “Now go give your mom a hug,” the actor tweeted, along with a picture that showed his mother standing outside on the balcony, while he was seated on a chair inside.

But instead of appreciating the message, some of his followers on both Instagram and Twitter started to comment on the post, highlighting the damp wall and its worn-out paint. However, the War actor, known for his sense of humour, stole the show with his sassy reply.

On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️

Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021

While some fans linked the dampness on the wall to his humbleness, lauding him for not flaunting off his wealth, others remarked that it’s a Mumbai problem. Many joked they were happy to see even stars face seepage woes. But it was attention from two paint companies that left others laughing out loud on the microblogging site.

While one shared a meme featuring him saying it’s “not funny” to poke fun at someone for scruffy walls, another quipped to call the expert and not Jadoo if he ever needed “scientific waterproofing solution”.

Guys, making fun of someone’s walls … pic.twitter.com/LZPolKQE4U — Asian Paints (@asianpaints) September 15, 2021

Looks like your fans are very concerned about the background walls! If you ever need scientific waterproofing solutions, don’t wait for ‘Jadoo.’ Call the experts! 😉 #BergerHomeshield #NoGyaanOnlyVigyaan — Berger Paints (@BergerPaintsInd) September 15, 2021

The photo soon went viral on multiple social media sites and while some reacted with jokes, others ‘fixed it’ with Photoshop! Check out how netizens reacted to his post:

Gimme this wall pe seelan, bahar scaffolding waali unfiltered, natural happy picture anyday. Kudos for keeping it real Hrithik. https://t.co/KsaD7rEgEe — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) September 15, 2021

So, #seepage has not spared even the stars. It is everywhere! https://t.co/ZQ18QCJKGs — jadav kakoti (@kakoti2011jadav) September 15, 2021

Even Hrithik could not escape the seepage issue in the Mumbai.

🤣🤣🤣 The entire Mumbai has this situation in common to cry and laugh about. https://t.co/4kZWubYmjP — 𝓒𝓸𝓵𝓸𝓻_𝓦𝓲𝓩𝓪𝓻𝓭🌈 (@thunderrrstorm) September 15, 2021

Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan ki problem aati hai — ʍɑղղ (@90eez) September 15, 2021

Ohh god first time maine bhi Hrithik se pehle seelan ko notice kiya middle class problems you know 😂😂😂 — 👑 (@preeti_bhatt) September 15, 2021