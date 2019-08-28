Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s ‘War’ trailer triggers meme fest online

The trailer of the much-awaited action-packed film “War” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was released on Tuesday and it didn’t take long before memes came flooding on social media.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the trailer shows the two actors pitted against one another and is replete with intense action scenes. The trailer shows Shroff attempting to eliminate Kabir (Roshan), an ex-Indian officer turned rogue.

In particular, netizens seemed to have latched on to a particular dialogue of Tiger Shroff where he says, “Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai,” in response to Roshan asking him to move out of his way. This line has triggered multiple memes that describe different situations.

The movie also features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, and Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Dipannita Sharma playing the supporting roles.

Engineering Colleges when u pass your 12th Board Exam😂#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/crcFesQF5T — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) August 27, 2019

“Whenever i open a website” Advertising Captcha to me-#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/b1U21W9BlJ — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) August 27, 2019

Hrithik Roshan : itna achchha Dance kaise kr lete ho ?? Tiger Shroff :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/IOD5nIq8a0 — ShuBhAm Sengar (@iShuBhAm_Hrx) August 27, 2019

M. S. Dhoni behind the stumps to bowler #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Py4sFaO9da — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019

Me :- Aaj sab yaad krke aaya hoon, exam mast jayega. *Me during exam trying to think an ans. of a ques.* My Brain :- pic.twitter.com/7AngrgDSPt — Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) August 27, 2019