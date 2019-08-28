Toggle Menu
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s ‘War’ trailer triggers meme fest online

In particular, netizens seemed to have latched on to a particular dialogue of Tiger Shroff where he says, "Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai," in response to Roshan asking him to move out of his way.

Though the movie trailer is filled with intense action scenes, it has not stopped netizens from coming up with hilarious memes.

The trailer of the much-awaited action-packed film “War” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was released on Tuesday and it didn’t take long before memes came flooding on social media.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the trailer shows the two actors pitted against one another and is replete with intense action scenes. The trailer shows Shroff attempting to eliminate Kabir (Roshan), an ex-Indian officer turned rogue.

The movie also features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, and Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Dipannita Sharma playing the supporting roles.

