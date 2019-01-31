‘How’s the Josh’: Kiren Rijiju rides snowmobile, uses Uri catchphrase while sharing video

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is the latest to use the catchphrase ‘How’s the Josh’ from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

While visiting the Mountaineering and Skiing Institute at Auli, the Minister of State for Home Affairs decided to test drive the vehicle himself. In a video shared by the minister, Rijiju is seen riding the snowmobile in the picturesque terrain.

In his tweet, the minister wrote, “How’s the Josh? High sir! The morale of our jawans remain high all the time!”

How’s the Josh? High sir!

The morale of our jawans remain high all the time 🇮🇳! pic.twitter.com/WfzoYlJk2X — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 30, 2019

And it wasn’t just the snowmobile, the minister also shared photos of him skiing with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

My first day moments with our brave ITBP Men and Women Skiing Team at Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, Auli in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/19uukIhCbx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 29, 2019

Rijiju also visited soldiers stationed at the high-altitude Rimkhim Post in the border region of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, where he shared gifts and sweets with the jawans on Martyrs’ Day.