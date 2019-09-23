‘The guy with the best selfie’: Boy clicks pic with Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

In an inspiring and candid moment on the sidelines of the Howdy Modi event in Houston on Sunday, a young boy seems to have clicked the selfie of a lifetime with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi — a picture that he will cherish for a very long time.

A video of the brief interaction between the boy and the two leaders has gone viral on social media after it was shared by the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Memorable moments from #HowdyModi when PM @narendramodi and @POTUS interacted with a group of youngsters,” read the caption of the 22-second viral clip, which has been viewed over two lakh times.

The video shows the boy approaching the two leaders while they were interacting with some of the young performers at the event and requesting them for a selfie. The clip has generated several reactions on social media, with some calling it a “delightful moment” while another dubbed him the “lucky boy”.

