‘What else can I add’: Video of ‘matka dosa’ irks foodies

A video of a street food shop in Delhi preparing ‘matka dosa’ is going viral, but perhaps for the wrong reasons as foodies are not really impressed!

The video, shared by Twitter user Thamarai Kannan (@i_kannan), shows a vendor making and extremely buttery and cheesy dosa. The two-part video shows the cook literally bathing the dosa in butter.

Next, the cook proceeds to add onions, tomatoes, and capsicum that he covers with a whole block of shredded cheese. The cheese is then topped with the odd combination of a masala mix, mint mayonnaise, tandoori mayonnaise, schezwan sauce, coconut chutney and full cream.

Further, all the ingredients are mashed together till they turn into an orange-coloured gravy. To make the process weirder, tomato juice is added to the mix and is garnished with paneer pieces.

Another chunk of butter is added to the mix before it is melted with a blow torch. Later the gravy is poured into a clay pot or the matka, over which a conical dosa is placed after being scrapped from the pan. The dosa’s rim is topped with fresh cream, coriander, butter and more cheese.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the video.

Typical Vadak Adds Some shit and calls this South Indian Dish! Coronary artery disease on a plate!@Mystic_Tamil (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VvyIYYBU8e — Thamarai Kannan (@i_kannan) January 26, 2022

The dish, titled “Matka Dosa”, failed to impress the netizens, despite its elaborate preparations.

To express their displeasure many people used #Leavethedosaalone and #SaveDosa.

Dosai is a simple dish, why complicating? By adding almost all the the items in kitchen. https://t.co/FQrXQuEVUm — Dpk (@Dpk96545429) January 27, 2022

Every night before going to sleep he must be thinking, what else can I add to my Dosa 🤔 https://t.co/qzWMF6dH72 — Arpit Sharma 🛵 (@CholeyBhaturre) January 27, 2022

…not my dosai..it’s a conspiracy to kill dosai..mayo,cheese, paneer, lays is not equal to dosai..it’s rubbish — Bharati Muralidhar (@BharatiMuralid2) January 27, 2022

I practice Zen these days by trying not to get triggered by videos of these interracial street-food orgies. Usually the source is Gujarat, but this abomination is allegedly from Delhi. https://t.co/2hCtBvOm1e — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) January 27, 2022

Petition to change anything that’s called ‘Dosa’ outside of a certain Geo zone to ‘Roti’. Better still, give GI Tag to Dosa to a particular zone (usually its a town / city) 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 We pray & beg. Eyes unable to tk this anymore #LeaveDosaAlone #SaveTheDosa — ItsRainingToDos (@who_nisha) January 27, 2022

Leave our dose alone 😒 https://t.co/MC8qdw36gU — Sin⁷ (@sluttforAgustD) January 27, 2022

Every now and then, new food experiments such as Rooh Afza Maggie and Puttu ice cream have been introduced to culinary world. While some experiments worked, some left food lovers annoyed. The latter is mostly the case if the experimentation involves regional staple dishes like dosa.