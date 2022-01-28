scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
‘What else can I add’: Video of ‘matka dosa’ irks foodies

Viral video shows a cook at a Delhi-based street food shop putting ingredients ranging from coriander leaves to mayonnaise making foodies cringe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 28, 2022 6:10:47 pm
Matka Dose, Bizarre dosa, Dosa with mayonnaise, weird dosa recipe, Bizarre food, Indian ExpressThe dish, titled “Matka Dosa”, failed to impress the netizens, despite its elaborate preparations. (Source: Thamarai Kannan (@i_kannan)/Twitter)

A video of a street food shop in Delhi preparing ‘matka dosa’ is going viral, but perhaps for the wrong reasons as foodies are not really impressed!

The video, shared by Twitter user Thamarai Kannan (@i_kannan), shows a vendor making and extremely buttery and cheesy dosa. The two-part video shows the cook literally bathing the dosa in butter.

Next, the cook proceeds to add onions, tomatoes, and capsicum that he covers with a whole block of shredded cheese. The cheese is then topped with the odd combination of a masala mix, mint mayonnaise, tandoori mayonnaise, schezwan sauce, coconut chutney and full cream.

Further, all the ingredients are mashed together till they turn into an orange-coloured gravy. To make the process weirder, tomato juice is added to the mix and is garnished with paneer pieces.

Another chunk of butter is added to the mix before it is melted with a blow torch. Later the gravy is poured into a clay pot or the matka, over which a conical dosa is placed after being scrapped from the pan. The dosa’s rim is topped with fresh cream, coriander, butter and more cheese.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the video.

The dish, titled “Matka Dosa”, failed to impress the netizens, despite its elaborate preparations.
To express their displeasure many people used #Leavethedosaalone and #SaveDosa.

Every now and then, new food experiments such as Rooh Afza Maggie  and Puttu ice cream  have been introduced to culinary world. While some experiments worked, some left food lovers annoyed. The latter is mostly the case if the experimentation involves regional staple dishes like dosa.

