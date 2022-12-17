Watch how the US military did mass vaccinations using jet injectors

When one thinks of vaccinations, one always imagines needles. However, up until a few decades ago another popular method of mass vaccination was jet injectors that required no needles.
As explained in the Denver Post, “A jet injector uses high pressure to force a vaccine or other medication through a person’s skin.” It was the speed of the jet injectors that allowed authorities to vaccinate a large number of people in a short period of time, hence they were most widely used in schools and during military enlistments in the USA.
However, jet injectors fell from favour in the 1990s after their use was related to the outbreak of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. Now single-use needles are considered a safer method of vaccination or administering mass medication.
Recently, a video of jet injectors being used for vaccinating people is going viral after it was shared on Twitter by a popular account Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) on Saturday.
The US military used compressed air to deliver vaccines through the skin without a needle from the 1960s until the 1990s pic.twitter.com/0ksFWUI7ih
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 16, 2022
The undated black and white clip was captioned, “The US military used compressed air to deliver vaccines through the skin without a needle from the 1960s until the 1990s”. The clip garnered over 2.8 lakh views.
Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t remember it being more painful than a syringe and it’s far more efficient (both in terms of time and waste). You can’t flinch or move at all, though, or it’ll cut you (or give you a half-injected blister). It helped to kinda lean into it (which I did the second time).”
Another person recalled, “Fully remember these as a military dependent child and later when I served. Never had a scar from them but it was more traumatic than a needle”.