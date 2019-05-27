How one tweet sparked anger and caused Raja Ram Mohan Roy, sati to trend on Twitter

Raja Rammohan Roy, often regarded as the ‘Father of the Indian Renaissance’, is recognised for his battle to abolish the practices of sati and child marriage in India. But the social reformer was recently dubbed as a traitor online. It all started when actor Payal Rohtagi claimed on Twitter that the reformer of pre-independent India was a “chamcha to Britishers”.

In her tweet, the actor slammed Roy and claimed: “Sati tradition was not compulsory but was introduced to prevent the prostitution of Hindu wives by the hands of Mughal invaders.”

No he was a chamcha to Britishers who used him to defame the Sati tradition. Sati tradition was not compulsory but was introduced to prevent the prostitution of Hindu wives by the hands of Mughal invaders. It was the woman’s choice. #FeministsofIndia Sati was not regressive 🙏 https://t.co/sALLK2lALF — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 25, 2019

Born on 22 May, 1772 in a Brahmin family in West Bengal, Roy took on orthodoxy, power, and religion by relentlessly campaigning for the abolition of Sati, and championing the cause of women rights. Roy left home and travelled through Himalayas and Tibet while learning Persian and Arabic along with Sanskrit. This helped him understand the original scriptures, as opposed to the translations.

He made early translations of Vedic scriptures into English in the later parts of his life. Thus, he founded Bramho Samaj, “One God Society” and urged for a return to the original principles of Vedantism. A pioneer of the modern education system, he wanted to eradicate the dominance of superstition and patriarchy. A feminist in his time, Roy strongly advocated women’s right to property inheritance.

Rohatgi’s tweet shocked many and left many fuming online. Her remarks on Sati and allegations that Roy sided with the British to malign Hindu tradition left many upset, and his name started trending on the platform. While most slammed Rohtagi, others highlighted his contribution to Indian society.

Holy smokes! Where did this one come from? Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the great reformist, is now a “chamcha” of the British! Wonderful. Here come new India’s historians. https://t.co/ToBeE68Hme — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) May 26, 2019

As a Bengali, I feel angry at this false defamation of one of most important social reformers of Indian history. Raja Rammohan Roy was one of the main stalwarts of the Renaissance in Bengal and Sati-daha was one of the cruelest traditions of India which was abolished due to Roy. https://t.co/4rZ4QytUkQ — Sony (@shouryyamitra) May 27, 2019

"The superstitious practices which deform the Hindu religion have nothing to do with the pure spirit of its dictates." – Ram Mohan Roy
And his is the name we must repeat and remember now more than ever, instead of giving space to a two penny troll. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) May 27, 2019

Only in India will you find such loony tunes that support the barbaric and regressive act of Sati. https://t.co/DXsBg419ow — Fekuchand Contractwala ✈ (@FEKUSTREANH) May 27, 2019

Please.. this was the last thing I would ever want to see! India is a land of free speech and forever will be.. so, exercising my rights of free speech, I must tell people like payal are simply idiots!! How can a man who fought for woman empowerment can ever be regressive! https://t.co/ZhDPDDAqXR — abhishek kar (@abhishekavk) May 27, 2019

This is a cognizable offence under #Sati (Prevention) Act 1987: “Whoever does any act for the glorification of sati shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend to 7 yrs…”@NCWIndia please take note. @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/aKDsfPUhxA — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) May 27, 2019

Education makes a wise man wiser..

It also makes a fool lot more dangerous.

Dragging wife to the pyre of husband was actually a good tradition. Those who opposed it were trying ‘to defame the Sati tradition’. https://t.co/VgeGWQgVUR — P. ভট্টাচার্য (@hungrybengali) May 27, 2019

You might be an ignorant Bhakts but you don’t get to slander our prominent historical figures like Raja Ram Mohan Roy,who not only abolished sati but was played a major role in renaissance of India

You also mention woman willingly performed sati do provide reliable citation — Hemankpie (@hemankpie) May 27, 2019

Indians need to be educated about revolutionaries & reformists like Raja Ram Mohan Roy & Ishwar Chandra Bidyasagar. How they struggled & fought for the upliftment of women & under privileged. Black propaganda is being spread against them by fascist. #Sati — Sharmistha👿 (@_shomy) May 27, 2019

Raja RamMohan Roy worked towards abolition of #Sati after he saw his sis-in-law being burnt alive in her dead husband’s pyre. He couldn’t prevent it then but he brought about a social change that prevented women like u & me being thrown into fire. Woman, get your history right. https://t.co/jGEgAeLWxo — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) May 27, 2019

When millions of us are trying to fight for equality. Here is someone who justifies Sati. Gentle reminder: we are having this conversation in 2019. https://t.co/rGuKhOzGVS — Paromita Bardoloi (@ParomitaBardolo) May 27, 2019

People have actually liked & retweeted this garbage! Promoting Sati is a criminal offence under Indian Law. What kind of brain washing leads to such statements/beliefs? Why so much self loathing? She needs counselling. Urgently. https://t.co/lj68WlKEmq — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) May 26, 2019

Never imagined I’d witness a time in contemporary Indian politics where Raja Rammohan Roy would be termed a ‘traitor’. Just wow. Smh. This really *is* a new India. — Puja Roy (@blue___lotus) May 26, 2019

Here’s another beauty. Possibly a time traveller! Who knows! Such knowledge literally impedes our own understanding of history. One who believes that ‘Sati wasn’t regressive’ but was woman’s choice definitely deserves a better place in the history books than Raja Rammohan Roy.👍🏻 https://t.co/Ic2XcMkJs5 — Dheerandra Palipi (@dheerandra) May 26, 2019

1. #Sati was a regressive, misogynistic practice perpetrated & perpetuated by the Hindu society & Rammohan Roy- a visionary helped to eradicate it.

2. You & your kind are a disgrace to this country.

No amount of lying, rewriting, trolling will change these facts.

GOD SAVE INDIA pic.twitter.com/6xgWynXklr — Ruchira Mandal (@RucchiraM) May 26, 2019