‘4 or 6’: This photo of an elephant family has left netizens scratching their heads

There’s nothing better than a puzzle to pique the curiosity of netizens. A photo of a family of elephants has got everyone hooked online as they are scratching their heads to figure out the correct number of the animals.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who shares interesting wildlife content on Twitter, recently posted an intriguing photo on Twitter. It was a stunning picture captured by the WildLense Eco Foundation showing a group of elephants, including calves, all drinking water from a gurgling river.

More Puzzles | Which zebra is in front? Viral image from Africa has netizens confused

While the photo in itself is quite remarkable, it was Nanda’s question that made many stumble online as they tried to guess the number of elephants.

How many elephants are in the picture?

Credit:Wildlense Eco foundation pic.twitter.com/viUGya91uX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 19, 2022

Commending the shutterbugs at the foundation for what he called “an awesome capture”, Nanda said: “One can hardly make out. And only few got it correct.”

He added that it took nearly 1400 clicks by the photographer to get the picture-perfect shot after investing “20 odd minutes to get this perfect sync frame” of the animals quenching their thirst.

As netizens were blown away by the rare moment, most couldn’t get the correct answer. Even after Nanda revealed the correct number, they struggled to spot the elephants in the viral picture.

PCCF,CCF,CF,DCF and juveline ACF of forests 😊😊 — The beast (@gladiator198905) January 19, 2022

I counted legs plus trunks and divided by 5. And rounded it off. Its 3 elephants! — WordTale (@WordTale) January 20, 2022

Wonderful,though I could see only 4 — Chhaya Jain (@chhayajolly) January 20, 2022

5….ek chotu paani mein khel raha hai 🙂 — kaviraj devaraj (@kavirajd) January 19, 2022

5 elephants are there — Santanu Mondal (@Santanu97584259) January 19, 2022

Amazing i watched thrice to make sure. — Anil Balan (@AnilBalan17) January 20, 2022

#4 — Monica Bisht (@thegobeyonders) January 19, 2022

6 hawa main dal diya 😂 — Kuldeep Verma (@Anu_224) January 19, 2022

I can see #6 elephants, I’m unable to see the 7th one? — Aftab 🇮🇳 (@sajhm13) January 19, 2022

It was only after WildLense Eco Foundation released a behind-the-scenes video that people believed the correct answer. In case, you couldn’t get the right answer, check the video here: