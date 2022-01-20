scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
‘4 or 6’: This photo of an elephant family has left netizens scratching their heads

It was a stunning picture captured by the WildLense Eco Foundation showing a group of elephants, including calves, all drinking water from a gurgling river.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 20, 2022 5:23:48 pm
how many elephants in picture, how many animals in photo, elephant family puzzle, puzzle, optical illusion, viral news, indian expressEven after revealing the correct answer, netizens struggled to match it with the number.

There’s nothing better than a puzzle to pique the curiosity of netizens. A photo of a family of elephants has got everyone hooked online as they are scratching their heads to figure out the correct number of the animals.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who shares interesting wildlife content on Twitter, recently posted an intriguing photo on Twitter. It was a stunning picture captured by the WildLense Eco Foundation showing a group of elephants, including calves, all drinking water from a gurgling river.

While the photo in itself is quite remarkable, it was Nanda’s question that made many stumble online as they tried to guess the number of elephants.

Commending the shutterbugs at the foundation for what he called “an awesome capture”, Nanda said: “One can hardly make out. And only few got it correct.”

He added that it took nearly 1400 clicks by the photographer to get the picture-perfect shot after investing “20 odd minutes to get this perfect sync frame” of the animals quenching their thirst.

As netizens were blown away by the rare moment, most couldn’t get the correct answer. Even after Nanda revealed the correct number, they struggled to spot the elephants in the viral picture.

It was only after WildLense Eco Foundation released a behind-the-scenes video that people believed the correct answer. In case, you couldn’t get the right answer, check the video here:

