How Maharashtra farmer built Rs 3.5-lakh-a-month flower business on quarter-acre plot

Sabale makes around Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 a day. His monthly turnover is above Rs 3.5 lakh, while his net profit is close to Rs 2.5 lakh.

For Maharashtra farmer Arjun Sabale, the key to earning more from farming was not growing more crops, but making better use of limited land. Today, he earns around Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 a day from roses and gerberas grown on just one acre.

Sabale comes from a family that has traditionally grown marigold and chrysanthemum. For years, they would take their flowers to Mumbai to sell them. But as prices dropped and competition grew, the returns from conventional flower farming became increasingly difficult to sustain.

That pushed Sabale to explore other options. As reported by the 30Stades website, he began looking into protected cultivation while studying for a BSc in Agriculture. During visits to different farms, he came across polyhouse farming and became interested in growing flowers under controlled conditions.