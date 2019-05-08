Lilly Singh’s efforts to track down Deepika Padukone at Met Gala is winning hearts

Toggle Menu
It's not easy to meet everyone at the fashion fiesta, and YouTube's Superwoman tweeted about just how much she had to go through to meet Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and Lilly Singh’s camaraderie at Met Gala is winning hearts online.

Many Indian stars were turning heads at the Met Gala, Hollywood’s biggest fashion event. While Priyanka Chopra appearing with her husband Nick Jonas got everyone talking online about her dramatic look and hairdo (that also inspired a plethora of memes) other Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone,Lilly Singh and Isha Ambani also created a buzz. Another aspect of the ball that caught people’s eyes was a conversation on Twitter between Deepika Padukone and Lilly Singh.

It’s not easy to meet everyone at the fashion fiesta, and YouTube’s Superwoman tweeted about just how much she had to go through to meet Padukone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp… to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it,” Singh tweeted, and added a photo of the two of them at the event.

In response, Padukone tweeted that Singh should just call her the next time.

Fans loved the conversation between the two and many admitted they would do as much as Singh to meet either of them.

The Met Gala’s theme this year was “Camp: Notes on Fashion”. The Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition explored the origins of the camp’s exuberant aesthetic. Camp, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture.

