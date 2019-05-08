Lilly Singh’s efforts to track down Deepika Padukone at Met Gala is winning hearts

Many Indian stars were turning heads at the Met Gala, Hollywood’s biggest fashion event. While Priyanka Chopra appearing with her husband Nick Jonas got everyone talking online about her dramatic look and hairdo (that also inspired a plethora of memes) other Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone,Lilly Singh and Isha Ambani also created a buzz. Another aspect of the ball that caught people’s eyes was a conversation on Twitter between Deepika Padukone and Lilly Singh.

It’s not easy to meet everyone at the fashion fiesta, and YouTube’s Superwoman tweeted about just how much she had to go through to meet Padukone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp… to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it,” Singh tweeted, and added a photo of the two of them at the event.

Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp… to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPhwQAiruz — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) May 7, 2019

In response, Padukone tweeted that Singh should just call her the next time.

the next time…just call!easier way to find me!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 love you sista! @IISuperwomanII https://t.co/SlpalbQkV6 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 7, 2019

Fans loved the conversation between the two and many admitted they would do as much as Singh to meet either of them.

Such a gorgeous frame I’m crying 😍😭😭😭 https://t.co/qr89U5Jhbp — Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) May 8, 2019

The only picture y’all need to see today https://t.co/YOW0LQdJOp — Charmi (@_Charmingly_10) May 8, 2019

This is so monumental for the Indian community. I really hope you guys know how big of a game changer you both are for us 💙😭 — Suri 🖤 (@TeamSuperMumbai) May 8, 2019

Lilly is gonna be me if I ever find out that Lilly is in the same room as me! 😂 — _lovatic_mixer_ 🌹 (@unicornmixer) May 8, 2019

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD I WOKE UP TO THIS AND I’M CRYING I GOT WHAT I WANTED 😭😭😭 https://t.co/wSY7AwaC39 — Kareena (@flickrdpswift) May 7, 2019

beautiful to see Indian #browngirl power and influence 🤗🤗 — Kiss_0809 (@GtKiss0809) May 7, 2019

This makes me so happy for so many inexplicable reasons❤️😍 — Piya (@PiyaKaira) May 7, 2019

2 strong, empowering, fearless, independent queens : *exist* Me : pic.twitter.com/MHm1QOfVMR — Tania 💜 (@LillysLocks) May 7, 2019

never thought as a little girl i would know what a real like desi princess would look like, and now i have two!! so grateful for you both❤️ my little self is in absolute awe of this picture,,,thank you❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/nvuFR05sff — jusleen loves lilly (@beyondrhee) May 7, 2019

Y’all see why we been waiting so long for this to happen? You can literally feel the BIG QUEENS ENERGYYYYY 😭🔥 THIS IS SO ICONICCCCCC UGH IMMA DIE IN PEACE NOW https://t.co/NnBrgaMghX — Rajvi Desai (@RajviDesai_) May 7, 2019

Both your journeys have been so inspiring!! We stan mental health queens ❤️ — Akash Kumar (@AkashxDeepika) May 7, 2019

The Met Gala’s theme this year was “Camp: Notes on Fashion”. The Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition explored the origins of the camp’s exuberant aesthetic. Camp, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture.