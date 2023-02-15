Watch: Thrilling video shows how ‘leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape’

Tigers and leopards are both fierce predators that show remarkable dexterity while hunting. In India, leopards and tigers often occupy the same areas. In cases of prey scarcity, tigers often hunt leopards in a bid to reduce the competition for prey.

Tigers are bigger than leopards, but the latter make up for the lack of brutal strength with their speed and ability to climb trees swiftly.

On Tuesday, Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda shared a chase between a tiger and a leopard. The thrilling video showed a leopard climbing a tall tree within seconds as a tiger ran behind it. The tiger also attempts to climb the tree but comes back after climbing a few meters.

While sharing this thrilling 30-second clip, Nanda wrote, “That is how leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape😊 Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive🙏 ”.

A Twitter user commented, “From what I know, unlike leopards, Tigers can’t really climb up tall trees, all they do is sprint towards it to gain some momentum which helps them cover some height (~20ft). That’s why tree houses esp.(in Tiger reserves) are built above 30ft or so.”