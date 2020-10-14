‘How is that possible?’: Video of ‘driverless’ Fiat in Tamil Nadu leaves netizens puzzled

"Today, saw something. An old man driving his Padmini car sitting in the passenger seat. How is this possible?" the Facebook user Tagore Cherry wrote while sharing the clip.

While there has been a proliferation of companies testing self-driving cars, a video of a Fiat cruising on its own without anyone behind the wheel along a road in Tamil Nadu has flummoxed netizens.

The clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows an old man sitting on the passenger seat of the car while there is no one in the driver’s seat. “Today, saw something. An old man driving his Padmini car sitting in the passenger seat. How is this possible?” a Facebook user Tagore Cherry wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens, with several coming up with their own theories. Some suggested that the steering wheel was a dummy, similar to the ones in vehicles used to teach driving by institutions.

“The Trick is the front seat is a full seat, Gear is under the steering wheel. Once he reached the highway on top gear, he moved from driver seat to next seat, He uses the acceleration pedal. Like driving school vehicle, he’ll go that side suddenly in case of emergency,” explained a Facebook user, who claimed to have spotted the guy on the road.

