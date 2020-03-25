Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
COVID19

Numbered circles to PVC pipes: How Indians are maintaining social distancing at stores

In adherence to PM Modi's suggestion, people across states were seen implementing social distancing while queuing up at stores to purchase essential goods and the pictures have gone viral on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2020 7:45:02 pm
coronavirus, covid-19, shashi tharoor, social distancing, kerala, lockdown, trending, However, to prevent the contagious virus from spreading, PM Modi stressed on the importance of social distancing. (Source: Twitter)

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for calm and the Home Ministry’s assertion that there were adequate supplies of essential items, the PM’s call for a 21-day nationwide lockdown triggered panic buying across states. However, in adherence to PM Modi’s suggestion, people across states were seen implementing social distancing while queuing up at stores to purchase essential goods and the pictures have gone viral on social media.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi stressed on the importance of social distancing in a bid to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. “Social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop the coronavirus — stay at a distance from each other and stay inside your houses,” he said.

At some places, people were seen standing in marked squares drawn in white paint at a distance to maintain social distancing at grocery outlets. Among others, veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a picture of a shopkeeper using a PVC pipe to hand over products to the customers.

“How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper and customer while buying essential supplies — the Kerala way!” wrote Tharoor while sharing the picture.

