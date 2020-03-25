Numbered circles to PVC pipes: How Indians are maintaining social distancing at stores

However, to prevent the contagious virus from spreading, PM Modi stressed on the importance of social distancing. (Source: Twitter) However, to prevent the contagious virus from spreading, PM Modi stressed on the importance of social distancing. (Source: Twitter)

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for calm and the Home Ministry’s assertion that there were adequate supplies of essential items, the PM’s call for a 21-day nationwide lockdown triggered panic buying across states. However, in adherence to PM Modi’s suggestion, people across states were seen implementing social distancing while queuing up at stores to purchase essential goods and the pictures have gone viral on social media.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi stressed on the importance of social distancing in a bid to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. “Social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop the coronavirus — stay at a distance from each other and stay inside your houses,” he said.

At some places, people were seen standing in marked squares drawn in white paint at a distance to maintain social distancing at grocery outlets. Among others, veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a picture of a shopkeeper using a PVC pipe to hand over products to the customers.

“How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper and customer while buying essential supplies — the Kerala way!” wrote Tharoor while sharing the picture.

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies — the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

Good effort by Vijayawada District Administration for vegetables sale. pic.twitter.com/GCHavihWso — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) March 25, 2020

Simple designs. Easy to implement ⁦@rahulias6⁩ . It will be a long battle. Such steps could help in #SocialDistancing. #purneafightscorona pic.twitter.com/iNbhSrH6xi — Amit (@urbansanyasi) March 25, 2020

Citizens, please insist on this system, volunteer please do this at all your neighborhood shops. Social Distancing should become a Mission oriented People Program.Please do this as a service. RWAs and social leaders, take the lead. KEEP DISTANCE. pic.twitter.com/8GpMhW8w6H — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) March 25, 2020

Social distancing is important – sometimes I feel that people in small towns/villages are more ‘educated’ than our ‘educated urban elite’ class. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/RVpuq7kyoe — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 25, 2020

