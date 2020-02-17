Follow Us:
Monday, February 17, 2020
Must Read

‘How did they pull this off?’: Viral dance video leaves netizens confused

Since being shared online, the clip has been retweeted by many including film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. "Indian youth is so creative. The last frame will make you watch it again and again," he wrote while sharing the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2020 4:25:52 pm
tiktok, tiktok viral dance challenge, tiktok funny “I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!” read the caption of the viral clip, which has garnered over 60,000 views.

A dance choreography with an unexpected ending has left netizens confused after it went viral on social media. The 41-second clip, which was tweeted by a user @cinnabar_dust, features four men dancing to the popular music track Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D.

ALSO READ | Watch: The best dance routines from TikTok

“I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!” read the caption of the viral clip, which has garnered over 60,000 views. The dance routine, as many suggested, was inspired by popular Mumbai based dance group ‘MJ5’.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has been retweeted by many including film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. “Indian youth is so creative. The last frame will make you watch it again and again,” he wrote while sharing the video.

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement