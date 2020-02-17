‘How did they pull this off?’: Viral dance video leaves netizens confused

“I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!” read the caption of the viral clip, which has garnered over 60,000 views. “I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!” read the caption of the viral clip, which has garnered over 60,000 views.

A dance choreography with an unexpected ending has left netizens confused after it went viral on social media. The 41-second clip, which was tweeted by a user @cinnabar_dust, features four men dancing to the popular music track Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D.

“I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!” read the caption of the viral clip, which has garnered over 60,000 views. The dance routine, as many suggested, was inspired by popular Mumbai based dance group ‘MJ5’.

Watch the video here:

I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame! pic.twitter.com/53jCcUA8pH — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the clip has been retweeted by many including film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. “Indian youth is so creative. The last frame will make you watch it again and again,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Indian youth is so creative. The last frame will make you watch it again and again.

Video courtesy: @cinnabar_dust pic.twitter.com/HHMtX42zHl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 17, 2020

There is no dearth of talent in India — Tapan 🇮🇳 (@TapanP1957) February 17, 2020

Ohh, Wow. How did they pull this off. It’s incredible 👌👏👏 — Balu Nadupuri (@nadupuri) February 16, 2020

Teriffic.. last frame is 180 degrees flip or what — Ephemeral (@KartoTweet) February 16, 2020

Wow is the word… — Ramarajan (@ramarajan1971) February 17, 2020

Watched more than 15times. Still not able to get it?? Whose head is that — Dr. Hareesh Hosmane (@hareeshhosmane9) February 16, 2020

