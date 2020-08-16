From Amul to Google India, how brands bid farewell to MS Dhoni on his retirement

While fans continued to rally behind him and demanded a farewell match, business brands too joined in to show their love for MS Dhoni. (Source: Amul, AP file photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid goodbye to international cricket last night, leaving fans around the country feeling emotional.

The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper, who led the national team and his IPL franchise to several victories, signed off with a simple message on his social media handle. Shared along with a video montage on Instagram, Dhoni, arguably India’s most successful captain in limited-overs cricket, wrote, “From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Soon social media was abuzz with his name and #DhoniRetires trending online, and tributes poured in from all quarters remembering some of his greatest contributions to Indian cricket and how he changed the game forever for many cricket enthusiasts. While they continued to rally behind him and demanded a farewell match, business brands too joined in to show their love for Dhoni.

One particular video tribute shared by dairy brand Amul struck a chord with thousands of Dhoni fans on social media, who dubbed it the “best” and “most fitting” tribute to him. The video left a lot of fans feeling nostalgic as it captured all the miletone moments in his 16-year international cricket career–from becoming the captain to winning world cups.

We wish all the best to M S Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life! pic.twitter.com/UvgGHYGPI5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 15, 2020

However, it wasn’t just the dairy brand that joined to say goodbye to one of India’s greatest players and captains. From Google India to Zomato, several others wished the ace cricketer best of of luck for the ‘next innings’.

We can try 🔍ing, but there isn’t going to be anyone like you @msdhoni. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 16, 2020

Always came through when it was crunch time. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7M7xB62fk7 — KFC India (@KFC_India) August 16, 2020

Sunday mood: Watching time travel movies to find a way to go back and watch Dhoni and Raina play again. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 16, 2020

Wishing MS Dhoni good luck in his retirement but also how do we stop these tears that are now streaming??? 😭😭😭 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 15, 2020

The night of April 2, 2011 is still unforgettable. Thank you for all the memories, #Dhoni 💙 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 15, 2020

To the captain who helped India win at the highest level. Retired, but not out. You will be MSD. #DhoniRetires #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/tNMz5nqmZk — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 15, 2020

To an incredible journey of our very own captain cool. Thank you for inspiring us to dream big and making cricket more than just a game for all of us. We wish you the best in your next innings. Share with us your best moments of @msdhoni . 🏏 #Dhoni #mahi #LetsIndiGo #Cricket pic.twitter.com/chKC5Sw7Dj — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 15, 2020

From lightning fast stumpings to last ball victories – you’ve always been the best at ‘finishing it off in style!’

Thank you Captain Cool @msdhoni, you will be missed. 💙#DhoniRetires #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/YGd9mNQuTQ — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 15, 2020

“Mahi maar raha hai!” Guess we won’t hear this anymore! 😞 #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/FEWz6hwgrL — Manforce Condoms (@ManforceIndia) August 15, 2020

More than 1929 reasons that we’ll miss you. 💔 Thank you for all the memories #Dhoni! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NDuw3AfpVe — Paytm (@Paytm) August 15, 2020

The cricketer had made himself unavailable for international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup in 2019. He will next be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

