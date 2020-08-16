scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 16, 2020
From Amul to Google India, how brands bid farewell to MS Dhoni on his retirement

From Netflix India to Zomato, many others in many creative ways wished the ace cricketer best of of luck for the 'next innings' and captured the mood of Dhoni fans, showing how sad they were.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2020 1:59:44 pm
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni retirement, dhoni retirement amul cartoon, dhoni retires brand posts, brand tributes dhoni retirement, viral news, cricket news, indian expressWhile fans continued to rally behind him and demanded a farewell match, business brands too joined in to show their love for MS Dhoni. (Source: Amul, AP file photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid goodbye to international cricket last night, leaving fans around the country feeling emotional.

The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper, who led the national team and his IPL franchise to several victories, signed off with a simple message on his social media handle. Shared along with a video montage on Instagram, Dhoni, arguably India’s most successful captain in limited-overs cricket, wrote, “From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Soon social media was abuzz with his name and #DhoniRetires trending online, and tributes poured in from all quarters remembering some of his greatest contributions to Indian cricket and how he changed the game forever for many cricket enthusiasts. While they continued to rally behind him and demanded a farewell match, business brands too joined in to show their love for Dhoni.

One particular video tribute shared by dairy brand Amul struck a chord with thousands of Dhoni fans on social media, who dubbed it the “best” and “most fitting” tribute to him. The video left a lot of fans feeling nostalgic as it captured all the miletone moments in his 16-year international cricket career–from becoming the captain to winning world cups.

However, it wasn’t just the dairy brand that joined to say goodbye to one of India’s greatest players and captains. From Google India to Zomato, several others wished the ace cricketer best of of luck for the ‘next innings’.

The cricketer had made himself unavailable for international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup in 2019. He will next be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

