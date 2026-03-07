‘World’s most expensive sponge bath’: Shubhanshu Shukla shows how astronauts stay clean in space

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla recently offered a fascinating peek into everyday life aboard the International Space Station (ISS), revealing how astronauts maintain personal hygiene in an environment where traditional showers simply do not work.
Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, shared a video on X explaining the unusual routine astronauts follow to stay clean while orbiting Earth.
“Ever wondered how astronauts stay fresh in space? Of course you have – it’s one of the questions I get asked most,” Shukla wrote in the post. “The short answer: there are no showers up here. The long answer: personal hygiene in microgravity is a surprisingly elegant little science experiment.”
Instead of bathing the way people do on Earth, astronauts use a specially designed hygiene kit. According to Shukla, the process begins with a compact pouch containing a washcloth that is already infused with disinfecting shampoo.
“It starts with this unassuming bag. Inside sits a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo – compact, efficient, and decidedly unglamorous,” he explained. “Add water, and the cloth becomes fully saturated. Tear open the bag, and you’ve got yourself the world’s most expensive sponge bath.”
Water, a precious resource in space, is carefully managed during the entire process. Shukla said the used towel is placed in a designated area where the moisture is collected and fed into the station’s recycling system.
“Once you’re done, the towel goes to its designated spot, where the moisture it holds gets pulled into the station’s water reclamation system – because in space, not a single drop goes to waste,” he added.
The video, recorded inside the ISS, also showed Shukla preparing the washcloth for use. At one point, viewers can notice his phone floating freely, something he highlighted himself. “Did you notice I left my phone suspended mid-air for some time? You do not need a mobile holder in space,” he wrote.
The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, who were intrigued by the practical realities of living in space. One person asked how astronauts manage dental hygiene. Shukla replied, “Same like ground. Except you swallow the NASA-approved paste.”
Others were equally curious about daily routines aboard the station. A user wondered how astronauts define “morning” when the ISS experiences multiple sunrises each day. Shukla clarified, “Not really. You follow GMT on station. So mornings are based on clock time.”
Many viewers also expressed admiration for the demanding lifestyle astronauts adopt in the pursuit of science, with one user commenting that while life in space might be uncomfortable, the mission ultimately serves a much larger purpose for humanity.