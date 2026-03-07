‘World’s most expensive sponge bath’: Shubhanshu Shukla shows how astronauts stay clean in space

According to Shukla, Water, a precious resource in space, is carefully managed during the entire process

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla recently offered a fascinating peek into everyday life aboard the International Space Station (ISS), revealing how astronauts maintain personal hygiene in an environment where traditional showers simply do not work.

Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, shared a video on X explaining the unusual routine astronauts follow to stay clean while orbiting Earth.

“Ever wondered how astronauts stay fresh in space? Of course you have – it’s one of the questions I get asked most,” Shukla wrote in the post. “The short answer: there are no showers up here. The long answer: personal hygiene in microgravity is a surprisingly elegant little science experiment.”