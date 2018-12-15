Ladakh institute recycles old car into ‘home roof’, leaves Anand Mahindra impressed

Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a series of photos showing how smartly an old car was recycled and used as an alternative for a roof of a house in Ladakh.

The innovative solution was spotted in Ladakh. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Facebook)

In India, no matter where you go, there is no dearth of ‘jugaad technology’, and one innovative and efficient example has got everyone impressed online. Have you ever wondered what happens to old cars that are discarded owing to the scrapping of old vehicles policy? Well, this unique method of converting an old car as a roof of a house has everyone, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, impressed.

Lauding the unique idea, he said, “Well this will compete with our auto-shredding venture but it’s far more creative!”

As many studies have suggested that old vehicles, ageing over 15-year-old contribute to air pollution in a major way, there is a huge debate about how sustainably the waste generated from such cars can be utilised in the best way possible without further harming the nature. The solution got many talking online about recycling old vehicles and how more of these measures must be adopted.

