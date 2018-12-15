Ladakh institute recycles old car into ‘home roof’, leaves Anand Mahindra impressed

In India, no matter where you go, there is no dearth of ‘jugaad technology’, and one innovative and efficient example has got everyone impressed online. Have you ever wondered what happens to old cars that are discarded owing to the scrapping of old vehicles policy? Well, this unique method of converting an old car as a roof of a house has everyone, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, impressed.

Mahindra on Friday shared a series of photos showing how smartly an old car was recycled and used as an alternative for a roof of a house in Ladakh. According to his tweet, the photos of the creative solution was from Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, “where nothing gets discarded.”

Lauding the unique idea, he said, “Well this will compete with our auto-shredding venture but it’s far more creative!”

A friend sent these pics from Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives,Ladakh.Recycling a Mahindra car into a home roof.A way of life at the Institute, where nothing gets discarded.Well this will compete with our auto-shredding venture but it’s far more creative! pic.twitter.com/p7UwgOvtxD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2018

As many studies have suggested that old vehicles, ageing over 15-year-old contribute to air pollution in a major way, there is a huge debate about how sustainably the waste generated from such cars can be utilised in the best way possible without further harming the nature. The solution got many talking online about recycling old vehicles and how more of these measures must be adopted.

